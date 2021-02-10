The Year That Changed Love Forever

A global survey from 11 countries found 2020 has had a positive impact on different types of relationships in people's lives, and 70% believe relationships are more important than ever before. Over half of this group (52%) said that connections with people were a source of joy during turbulent times, which was even more of a reason to nurture these relationships to ensure they withstand the difficult year. 64% say they talk more with their loved ones than before the pandemic and emphasis is being placed on showing people they are loved. Little acts of love and friendship have also increased since the start of the pandemic, including giving more gifts (61%), helping around the house (44%), and complimenting loved ones (37%).

Surveying 11,000 respondents, Pandora's study found that in all types of relationship – romantic, friendship and family – people's moral compass is a key factor for compatibility and even attraction. 74% of people surveyed reveal a person's values are their most attractive quality, even over looks, body and mind. As a more socially aware society, 7 in 10 people believe our moral principles have evolved in the past year and 59% agree relationships are now more focused on shared values than in previous years. Respondents showed that shared family values (60%) and equality for everyone (50%) are the most important values that people look for in a romantic partner. Four in five people believe shared morals make any type of relationship stronger and 73% think it's important those around them actively voice their values.

Interestingly, despite the often-perceived differences between the generations there are clear similarities between Gen Z'ers, Millennials and Baby Boomers when it comes to their value priorities, with family and equality topping the list for all.

Vita Clausen, Global PR & Influencer Director at Pandora, explains: "We can see that 2020 has clearly had an impact on our relationships, and the way we appreciate love, with small interactions and little acts of love more important than ever. People are prioritizing relationships and making more of an effort with their loved ones, with 62% remembering special occasions to show that they care. So, we believe that Valentine's Day will become even more special this year. As part of our mission to empower people to voice the things they love and express who they are, we encourage everyone to share their stories of love and what little acts of love means to them, this Valentine's Day."

To celebrate real love stories, Pandora has created the "An Exploration of Love" film series which sees a group of people share their experiences of love, friendship and how they express themselves through little acts of love and affection for each other. Pandora is inviting people around the world to join in and share their love story on Instagram under #VoicesofPandora.

Watch Pandora's "An Exploration of Love" film series here.

Disclaimer:

Exploration of Love is a piece of research commissioned by Pandora and conducted by Opinium who surveyed 11,000 respondents across 11 countries, 1,000 in each: United Kingdom, United States of America, Mexico, Australia, China, Hong Kong, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Germany between October 22nd and November 5th, 2020.

About Pandora:

Pandora designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

SOURCE PANDORA Jewelry

Related Links

http://www.pandora-jewelry.com

