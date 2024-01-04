The YES Network and MSG Networks Form Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment (GAME), a New Technology, Sports and Entertainment Streaming Joint Venture

GAME Will Leverage Expertise and State-of-the-Art Streaming Technology Built for the YES App and MSG+

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The YES Network ("YES") and MSG Networks ("MSGN") today announced that they have formed Gotham Advanced Media and Entertainment ("GAME"), a new 50/50 joint venture to capitalize on technical and operational synergies associated with YES' and MSGN's streaming services. GAME will also offer turn-key digital content distribution services, including platform technology, operational support and comprehensive data analytics to third parties, utilizing the combined technical and operational expertise each company has garnered from the respective successful launch and operation of the YES App and MSG+.

"As we continue to capitalize on the momentum created by YES' award-winning digital offerings, we look forward to collaborating with MSG Networks to further elevate the fan experience," said Jon Litner, CEO of the YES Network. "With the launch of GAME, we are excited to develop new product offerings, and premium features and functionality, to serve audiences like never before, while also providing a scalable tech solution for third-party content owners seeking to deliver state-of-the-art streaming experiences to their customers."

Andrea Greenberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Networks, said: "This joint venture with YES will combine the streaming expertise of two of the largest regional sports networks in the country. With the formation of GAME, we seek to marry our collective insight, expertise and best-in-class technology not only to explore enhancements to our own products, but also to offer other networks, teams and sports properties an efficient way to launch a state-of-the-art streaming service. We are excited to partner with YES to create solutions for third-party content providers looking for a seamless way to reach new audiences."

GAME expects that its potential clients would benefit from a broad range of world-class streaming services, all of which would be be run centrally by an expert staff experienced in live sports streaming. Streaming products will be customizeable and capable of delivering locally branded customer experiences, each catering to a client's particular needs.

More information on GAME is available at {GothamAdvanced.com). To contact GAME directly please email {[email protected].}

About YES Network

The YES Network, the most-watched regional sports network in the country, owns the exclusive regional media rights of the 27-time World Champion New York Yankees, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty. YES, which has earned 146 Emmy Awards since its 2002 launch, also televises original biography, interview and magazine programs, college sports and Manchester City and AC Milan soccer. YES made the list of Forbes' top 10 most valuable sports business brands in the world for nine straight years.

YES launched the YES App in March 2021 for authenticated users in its regional coverage territory, and it quickly became the #1 free sports app in the Apple App Store. Direct-to-consumer access to the YES Network has been available through the YES App since March 2023. In addition to providing fans with a live stream of the YES Network, the YES App features customizable push notifications, personalized content, game highlights, and app-exclusive original sports and lifestyle programming. It has won two New York Emmy Awards in its first two years of eligibility.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks, a pioneer in sports media, owns and operates two award-winning regional sports and entertainment networks (MSG and MSG Sportsnet) and MSG+, a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming service, that serve the nation's number one media market, the New York DMA, as well as other portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The networks feature a wide range of compelling sports content, including exclusive live local games and other programming of the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres, as well as significant coverage of the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills. This content, in addition to a diverse array of other sporting events and critically acclaimed original programming, has established MSG Networks as the gold standard in regional sports. MSG Networks is part of the Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR).

MSG+ launched in June 2023, and was the first Regional Sports Network to offer single game purchases. MSG+ offers fans access to all MSG-produced programming included on the networks in their area on a monthly or annual basis as well, and is available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television providers of MSG Networks.

