The YMCA Marks World Mental Health Day; Urges People to Seek Connection and Support at the Y

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Mental Health Day, YMCA of the USA (Y-USA), the national resource office for the 2,600+ YMCAs across the country, is working to raise awareness about mental health, share resources and encourage conversations to help individuals understand how they can care for themselves as well as others.

The Y is part of a global movement—largely led by young people—working to reframe how mental health is talked about and reminding everyone that, "we all have mental health." "For a long time, the stigma surrounding mental health limited conversations about it, simply because we only talked about it when there was a problem," says Karen Friedman, director of mental health practice at Y-USA. "But mental health is a continuum and a critical part of our overall health. The Y is here to support all community members on their own mental health journeys."

The Y offers informal mental health support by encouraging healthy behaviors, fostering connections and providing safe spaces. This approach focuses on mental health promotion and prevention efforts, as well as healing and recovery, and is intended to complement clinical mental health support. YMCAs have been training staff how to recognize signs that someone may be struggling and connect individuals to primary and specialty support when needed. The Y has long supported youth development programs with a foundation of building belonging, achievement and relationships.

"This World Mental Health Day, the Y is emphasizing the important role that relationships and community play in supporting mental health," said Suzanne McCormick, president and CEO of Y-USA. "From quality child care and sports leagues to special-interest classes and programming for seniors, YMCAs offer programs and environments that promote good mental health for all involved. Across the country, Ys build relationships and create communities of support every day by connecting people to their potential, purpose and each other."

The Y is uniquely positioned to support the mental health of individuals and communities to help people reach their full potential. There are dozens of YMCA programs and activities that offer a broad approach to bettering mind, body and spirit, including:

After school programs that meet the social, emotional and academic needs of young YMCA participants while giving parents comfort in knowing their children are well taken care of;

Sports activities for youth that foster an active and healthy competitive lifestyle;

Social group activities that create a sense of community for adults of all ages;

Camp programs that give kids the opportunity to make friends and learn new skills;

Wellness programs for older adults where they can reach fitness goals and form new social bonds.

The real-life impact of these efforts within YMCAs can be seen in stories like those of teens in North Carolina to older adults in Tennessee.

The North Carolina Alliance of YMCAs is coordinating a statewide effort of Ys to support teen mental health by identifying mental health challenges, providing resources and connections to mental health providers, and fostering supportive communities that understand mental health is part of our overall health.

The Northwest YMCA in Nashville, Tennessee, is serving seniors with holistic senior wellness programs that focus on physical and mental health. Programs aimed toward improving the vitality of older adults have helped seniors at the Northwest YMCA experience improved wellness while also forming important bonds with their peers.

Learn more about the YMCA of the USA's mental health initiatives HERE.

