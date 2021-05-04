The YMCA of the North Chooses Bright Pattern Contact Center Software for Tight Integration with ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft Teams

The YMCA of the North was able to automate much of their business process and, in return, do more tasks with fewer agents, decrease the amount of time needed for onboarding customers, and save several minutes per agent per ticket. Only a couple of months after implementing Bright Pattern's contact center solution in their customer service, the YMCA of the North was able to save around $36,000 due to decreases in agent time spent on the phone, increases in agent efficiency, and automation of routine tasks. The YMCA of the North predicts that through Bright Pattern's software, they will be able to recoup the full cost of Bright Pattern's platform in only seven months.

"When it comes to integrating a call center platform with our existing call center technology like ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams, we don't want to have to do a lot of manipulating and tinkering. We want to flip a switch and get right to it. Bright Pattern provided an actual API that truly integrates Bright Pattern with ServiceNow, making implementation easy and quick," continued Darren.

Bright Pattern Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow Integrations

Bright Pattern integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and ServiceNow to make the customer service experience better for both agents and customers. Bright Pattern's integration uses customer data to make the customer journey seamless while giving agents the information they need to provide the best possible customer experience.

Bright Pattern's integration empowers the agent with information, provides customers with a more personalized experience, and reduces the effort for both agents and customers:

Communicate on new digital channels – Bright Pattern allows agents to handle interactions on any channel, like voice, email, chat, IVRs, SMS, messaging apps, text, video chat, and chatbots

CRM data is readily available to agents – Bright Pattern's integration allows interactions to be handled directly from the CRM desktop or Bright Pattern's omnichannel desktop. CRM data is at the fingertips of agents

Contact recognition and identification – Bright Pattern uses CRM data to personalize customer interactions by dividing calls based on segment, prioritizing certain calls, and routing customers to the right agent. Allow customers to immediately connect to specific agents based on set privileges and statuses.

Create customized survey forms to send to customers after interactions through the integration. Set up workflows that will automate the sending of surveys after any interaction to measure the Voice of the Customer

Activity and interaction history that happen over Bright Pattern's platform is automatically uploaded to the CRM with transcripts and recordings

More on Bright Pattern and Microsoft Dynamics

More on Bright Pattern and ServiceNow

"A Microsoft Teams integration was a key requirement for the YMCA of the North and they want to be able to have the integration available directly in the CCaaS desktop," explained Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern's Microsoft Teams integration was superior to the competition and a key factor in their decision to select Bright Pattern."

Bright Pattern Microsoft Teams Integration

See user presence on Bright Pattern's platform. Agents can see if a colleague is online, away, busy, or offline, and bring them into a contact center conversation immediately

Invite Microsoft Teams users outside of the call center to join conversations over SMS, web chat, Facebook Messenger, Twitter direct messaging, Viber, LINE, and other messengers

Move the conversation from Microsoft Teams to any channel, like voice, chat, text, SMS, messengers, etc.

Invite subject matter experts to join phone calls for transfers and conference calls

See Microsoft Teams directories and group membership

Allow users outside the call center to call agent extensions

Allow users outside the call center to start chats with agents as if it was a regular Microsoft Teams conversation

Use their Microsoft Teams extension as a phone device option or softphone

More on Bright Pattern and Microsoft Teams

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

