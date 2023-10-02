The Yogurt-Based Functional Shake Coming to the U.S.

1.2.3. YOG Is a Delicious Shake That Is Bringing Disrupted Innovation to an Old Nutritional Staple: Yogurt.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YoGoody is a brand that is reinventing health food. The company seeks to create easily accessible, diet-friendly shakes with the creamy consistency and nutritional density of a bowl of yogurt. The brand is already popular in Europe and is in the process of entering the North American market.

Yogurt is a classic health food staple for cultures around the world, including the U.S. The dairy product is low in calories and packed with nutritional value. It is filled with protein, phosphorus, calcium, and B vitamins. It is low in lactose and high in probiotics.

"I knew there had to be an alternative to yogurt that could deliver the same kind of nutritional benefits," says Anabela Ferreira, founder of YoGoody. "I created my company to do more than just offer a nutrient-rich health food. Too often, our pursuit of nutrition sacrifices environmental concerns as well as personal convenience. YoGoody is committed to finding safe, effective, and accessible health food alternatives that are as good for the planet as they are for the people eating them. With yogurt, for instance, there is a long refrigeration network that includes production, transportation, retailers, and your home. We remove the need for all of those resources."

With this standard in mind, YoGoody operates with nutritionists on staff who help to develop each product, starting with the brand's flagship range of yogurt alternatives: 1.2.3. YOG.

1.2.3. YOG is a line of nutritional shakes. They are packaged as powders, giving them an extended non-refrigerated shelf life of a full year — many times the lifespan of yogurt, which goes bad within a couple of weeks in the fridge. 1.2.3. YOG travels well, too. All that is required is to add the powder to a shaker along with 6-7 ounces of cold water, shake, and drink.

The reusable shaker, as well as the lack of refrigeration and a responsible production process that uses sustainable ingredients and packaging, makes YoGoody a powerful eco-friendly dietary option.

As far as yogurt cultures are concerned, 1.2.3. YOG functions as both a pre and a probiotic. It is able to maintain active culture strains in a dry powder through a freeze-dry method that, in essence, puts the bacteria "to sleep" until water is added. This doesn't just make it an equivalent to yogurt. It makes it a superior option. While good bacteria levels slowly die off in fresh yogurt, 1.2.3. YOG's freeze-dry process preserves all of the bacteria present in each batch.

1.2.3. YOG is an innovative take on a classic superfood. It's a yogurt-based alternative that works as a sustainably made, hyperconvenient functional shake packed to the brim with nutrients. The product line is already popular in Ferreira's home country of Portugal and the surrounding European region. It is also in the process of entering the U.S. marketplace, where it will find a new audience of health-conscious consumers eager to find sustainable, diet-friendly alternatives to power their busy lifestyles.

About YoGoody
YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com.

