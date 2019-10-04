The You Matter Marathon Runs on Kindness. No Running Required!

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- You matter. Two simple words that can make all the difference in someone's day, week, or life. The You Matter Marathon (No running required!) builds human connection, one interaction at a time, something we all need in this current culture of polarization and isolating technology.

Since 2016 over one million You Matter cards have been shared among people in 74 countries. The goal for 2019? To share one million You Matter cards in November 2019. Unlike a typical marathon, you don't have to get up before dawn for training runs. All it takes is handing someone a pre-printed business card that simply says, "You Matter."

Anyone can "run" this marathon by signing up at YouMatterMarathon.com. The first 3,000 registrants for 2019 will receive 30 You Matter cards free of charge. The You Matter Marathon is ideal for individuals and groups, including schools, churches, businesses, civic groups, and more. These groups, called You Matter Marathon Ambassadors, participate annually.

A Bucknell University study showed that people who gave out 30 or more You Matter cards had an increase in connection and gratitude: Bucknell University Study on the Effects of the You Matter Marathon.

The You Matter Marathon movement is the brainchild of Cheryl Rice, a leadership coach, speaker, and author based in suburban Philadelphia. It all began when a colleague gave her a You Matter card as an encouragement for a project she was working on. Rice remembers, "I was deeply touched and ordered some You Matter cards to share with family and friends." One day while in a supermarket checkout line, Rice overheard a customer talk about the difficulties her family was facing. Moved by this woman's story, Rice approached her in the parking lot and gave her a You Matter card and a hug. "When the woman read the card, she began to cry," said Rice. "And through her tears, she said, 'You have no idea how much this means to me.'"

Rice launched the You Matter Marathon in 2016, designating November as the marathon month where participants are challenged to share their packet of 30 You Matter cards from November 1 through 30 with friends, family, strangers – anyone who could use a boost -- to nurture community and affirm the value in all of us.

Join the You Matter movement. Visit YouMatterMarathon.com.

The You Matter Marathon is a fiscally sponsored program of Urban Affairs Coalition.

