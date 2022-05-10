THE YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR SYNDICATE: Jim Riley partners with Rod Kuntz and Rachel Svoboda to establish exclusive community for entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Riley, Rod Kuntz, and Rachel Svoboda are entrepreneurs and social influencers who have built multiple businesses and recently announced a join venture named The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate (Y.E.S.). As Jim Riley explains, this "The YES learning program is geared toward multiple ages and learning styles." Kuntz expands that "It's perfect for people with an interest in entrepreneurship, management, or looking for a career transition." Svoboda explains that "The YES curriculum and community will encourage, support, and help individuals and management teams to build sustainable and valuable enterprises while achieving their vision and objectives."

While The Young Entrepreneur Syndicate promises to help members master excellence in business, there are four focal areas of curriculum being used to maximize impact: