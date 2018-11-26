The Youngest Doctor To Open ER In Texas Opens Medspa And Second ER

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HPT Media – Dr. Foye Ikyaator, the youngest doctor to open an ER in Texas, and her husband, Orseer Ikyaator of Houston TX opens a medspa and family practice—Foye MD and Spa, and second location of Life Savers Emergency Room. The grand opening of Foye MD and Spa will take place at–3800 North Shepherd Dr. Houston TX 77018 on December 4th at 4pm, until. The new location of Life Savers ER room will open later this year.

In 2015, Dr Foye went viral because she was the first black woman recognized as the youngest to open a standalone ER. Life Savers is a freestanding ER that provides emergency medical care, board certified physicians, nursing, radiology and medical assistant staff. There are no-wait times compared to general hospital ERs. In 2017 Life Savers ER offered $180,000 in services to the City of Houston during Hurricane Harvey.

Since opening their ER, the Ikyaators were featured on NPR radio, Essence, Ebony, Black America Web, ABC 13 Eyewitness News, Houston Chronicle, and other media outlets. Dr. Foye is a woman, wife, mother, under 35, African American, and second-generation immigrant. Her story evokes applause from everyone; and a deeper dive by those mapping out their own success. Dr. Foye's girth is understood by her ability to perform as a wife, mother, doctor and entrepreneur – a feat that millions of women aspire to achieve.

Foye MD and Spa is a fusion practice that provides cosmetic enhancements and general family practice services. This, being future of medicine is no doubt due to the countless issues that arise from botched augmentation procedures.

Dr. Foye states, "In our quest to attain the best version of ourselves we need to rely on experienced and board-certified professionals." According to The Guardian US Edition, "The number of problems related to treatments such as lip fillers and Botox has almost trebled, jumping from 378 in 2016 to 931 in the space of 12 months, according to data from Save Face, a government-approved register of accredited practitioners."

Patients will receive Botox, body-contouring, hair restoration, Brazilian butt lift, skin treatments, weight loss vitamin infusion; alongside general family practice services: well woman exams, physical exams, sports physicals, urgent care for minor injuries, orthopedic evaluations, and treatments for chronic conditions.

