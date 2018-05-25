The ZAC Foundation Marks 10 Years of Water Safety Education & Advocacy

Working in partnership with national organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the American Red Cross and the YMCA, The ZAC Foundation sponsors "ZAC Camps" in dozens of cities around the country. To date, almost 15,000 kids from age 5 to 9 years have participated in the camps, swim lessons, interaction with First Responders, and a classroom curriculum based on The Polar Bear Who Couldn't, Wouldn't Swim, a children's book co-authored by Zachary's parents.

Karen Cohn said, "Ten years ago, my husband Brian and I decided we never wanted another family to feel the pain we felt that day, the pain we still feel each day without our little boy. That is why we started The ZAC Foundation, in Zachary's memory, to help teach children and families locally and across the country not only about the danger drains can pose in a pool or spa but also how to prevent needless water-related tragedies. We wanted to save lives, and I believe in my heart we have done so."

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death among children aged 1-4, and the second leading cause among those aged under 14. Drowning risk is highest in minority populations, with drowning rates nearly three times that of Caucasian children.

"As we mark 10 years, we are more determined than ever to take our work and our programs to an even broader audience. Today, there are millions of kids and families in underserved communities across America for whom access to professional water safety instruction is difficult. We are determined to reach those families and communities. Enjoying the water safely shouldn't depend on a child's neighborhood or ethnic background," said Cohn.

Cohn also marked The ZAC Foundation's anniversary with the announcement of the addition of two new Board Members, Olympic Champion Rowdy Gaines and Attorney Peter Nussbaum.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-zac-foundation-marks-10-years-of-water-safety-education--advocacy-300655198.html

SOURCE The ZAC Foundation