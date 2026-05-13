The Zbar Brand Launches New Zbar Oat Bites and Zbar Protein Strawberries 'n Creme Flavored Snack Bars to Help Fuel Adventures

New innovations provide delicious snack time fuel to help power active kids to explore and expand their world

EAST HANOVER, N.J., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zbar brand today announced the expansion of its kids snacking portfolio with the launch of Zbar Oat Bites and Zbar Protein Snack Bars in a Strawberries 'n Creme flavor. Designed for active kids and made with quality ingredients such as organic oats, the Zbar brand's new innovations help provide fuel for kids to explore and play.

Zbar Oat Bites Deliver Bite-Sized, On-the-Go Snacking for Kids

Zbar Oat Bites help keep busy kids fueled for the next big adventure in a brand-new way. Zbar Protein, a crispy snack bar, is now available in a new Strawberries ‘n Creme flavor.

Zbar Oat Bites help keep busy kids fueled for the next big adventure in a brand-new way. Available in Chocolate Chip and Iced Oatmeal Cookie – two Zbar flavors that kids love – the convenient on-the-go format is great for snacking from the playground; to on the field; or anywhere their activities take them.

Parents can rely on Zbar Oat Bites because they are crafted with 14 grams of whole grains per pack, are USDA Certified Organic and have a taste kids will love. Zbar Oat Bites come in two delicious varieties: Chocolate Chip and Iced Oatmeal Cookie, and are available at retailers nationwide with a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 6-pack.

"The Zbar brand believes every adventure, big or small, calls for snacks that kids love to eat, and their parents can feel confident choosing," said Valerie Van Arkel, Director of Marketing for Zbar at Mondelēz International. "Kids are born with an appetite for adventure, and that adventure needs fuel. Our brand new Zbar Oat Bites were created in a fun format to bring variety to kids' snack routines and make snacking on the go easier as we enter the season of summer activities and outdoor play."

Zbar Protein Snack Bars in Strawberries 'n Creme Flavor are a Good Source of Protein for Active Kids

Zbar Protein, a crispy snack bar, is now available in a new Strawberries 'n Creme flavor. Built for active kids on the move, Zbar Protein Strawberries 'n Creme flavored snack bars provide a good source of protein with 5 grams per bar to help support kids' growing bodies.

Made with organic oats and real fruit, Zbar Protein Strawberries 'n Creme flavored snack bars are a great choice for on the go snacking during busy school days, after sports practice and for summer adventures on the road. Zbar Protein Strawberries 'n Creme flavored snack bars are available at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $6.49 per 5-pack.

With its newest innovations, the Zbar brand continues its mission of providing parents with convenient, delicious snacks their kids love to help power active exploration. For more information and product availability, visit clifbar.com/clif-kid or follow the Zbar brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About CLIF BAR

For more than 30 years, the CLIF brand has crafted delicious food with organic ingredients under its CLIF BAR, Zbar, and LUNA brands. In 2022, the CLIF brand became part of the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ), portfolio of brands empowering people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenue of approximately $36.4 billion, Mondelēz is leading the future of snacking with other iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, belVita, LU, and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA, and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100, and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

For more information about the Zbar brand, please visit Clif | Mondelēz International, Inc. (mondelezinternational.com).

SOURCE Mondelēz International