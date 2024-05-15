THE ZBD GEN Z GAMER STUDY GOES LIVE: WTF DOES GEN Z THINK OF GAMING, BRANDS AND BITCOIN?

CLICK HERE FOR VISUAL ASSETS

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ZBD Gen Z Gamer Study , published today, sheds light on the central role that video gaming plays in how 18-25 year olds play, socialize, express themselves and engage with brands and influencers. Based on a survey of over 2,000 Gen Z gamers in the US, the study is a deep dive exploration of what shapes Gen Z behavior, with invaluable insights for brands, advertisers, game developers and publishers.

ZBD Gen Z Gamer Study Key Findings

It's estimated Gen Z's spending power is upwards of $360bn in the US alone, with many more yet to age into adulthood. With a staggering 65% of respondents spending over three hours a day playing video games, and 72% saying they can be their authentic selves while playing online, gaming is a critical mainline artery to reach and meaningfully engage with Gen Z. The study indicates that, to do so, businesses may need to re-examine existing models and assumptions of identity, social interaction, entertainment and economy.

Key findings of The ZBD Gen Z Gamer Study:

65% of Gen Z gamers play video games for more than 3 hours every day. 72% say they can be their authentic selves while playing online, though a third ( 34% ) say online gaming is too toxic for them

) to play casual mobile games, which typically monetize with advertising, but say ads in games ruin the game experience 81% of Gen Z gamers have played or would play a video game which is entirely based on a non-gaming brand, such as Nikeland in Roblox

of Gen Z gamers have played or would play a video game which is entirely based on a non-gaming brand, such as Nikeland in Roblox 67% would trust a brand more if influencers or content creators they know engaged with it, and 80% want fair rewards for content creators and influencers

would trust a brand more if influencers or content creators they know engaged with it, and want fair rewards for content creators and influencers 70% of Gen Z gamers make money through a side hustle themselves

of Gen Z gamers make money through a side hustle themselves 47% agree that ' Bitcoin is real money', and 74% of Gen Z gamers would be more receptive to ads in games if they were rewarded with Bitcoin for their time

, while females favor Among a selection of well-known influencers, Andrew Tate is simultaneously the most liked by males, and the most disliked by females

Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer at ZBD , commented:

"Gen Z is the first to grow up as digital-natives, meaning there are stark differences with any that came before. Things like subscriptions for digital entertainment services, which seem so new to over-30s, are already on their way to being as obsolete as the Sears catalog to Gen Z. It's imperative for games industry companies, consumer brands and advertisers to understand how to communicate and engage with the most technologically plugged-in generation in history, which demands authenticity and fairness above all."

Want to know more about Gen Z gamers, including how they feel about James Charles and Taylor Swift? The full findings of The ZBD Gen Z Gamer Study can be downloaded here .

