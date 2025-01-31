The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon Announces Updates For Upcoming May Race Weekend

Returning this year is the Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess, a long-time foundational sponsor of the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon. The Spring Stride Fest will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025 and will feature health and wellness vendors, local run specialty shop: Gazelle Sports; the free PNC Kids' 1K, as well as packet pick-up for Sunday's races.

The 50 State Challenge is also back with a brand new sponsor: Discover Kalamazoo. The 50 State Challenge is a call for runners from across the nation to represent their home state in the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon or Half Marathon. The big challenge: claim your state first, as this competition only allows one representative per state.

Also new this year is local restaurant and bar Trakhouz, which will serve as the event's official food and drink vendor, offering a variety of delicious options for the whole family.

Plus, this year the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will also see the return of the Mitten Challenge in partnership with the Wisconsin Marathon. Runners can "Earn Their Mittens" by completing the Wisconsin Marathon on Saturday, and the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon on Sunday. Half Marathon runners can complete the "Half & Half Challenge" by running both the Wisconsin Half Marathon and the Zeigler Kalamazoo Half Marathon, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The weekend will also feature its usual lineup of events including the Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Full & Half Relays, 10K, 5K run/walk, and virtual events. Click here to register today.

For more information on sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, please email Alaina Schuld, director of operations, at [email protected].

About Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon attracts participants from all over the U.S. by "Driving a Healthy Community" in the Greater Kalamazoo area and beyond. The annual community event includes a Marathon, Half Marathon, Full & Half Relays,10K, 5K run/walk, PNC Kids' 1K as well as the 50 State Challenge. Additionally the event hosts a health and wellness expo: the Spring Stride Fest powered by Ascension Borgess.

Formerly known as the Borgess Run for the Health of It!, the event was renamed the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon in 2022 after Zeigler Auto Group became its title sponsor.

As of 2025 all races will start and finish at Bronson Park and run through Downtown Kalamazoo, with the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K passing through Western Michigan University's Waldo Stadium. The marathon course also includes the Winchell Neighborhood, the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park Trail, Stryker campus, Milwood Neighborhood, Edison Neighborhood, and Upjohn Park.

Known for its highly-spirited excitement zones and water stations, the 5K, 10K, and Half participants enjoy Gummy Bear Forest; and Half and Full Marathon runners experience the infamous Bacon Station while all distances enjoy the dill-icious Pickle Pit. All participants and spectators can participate in the Stryker Celebration in Downtown Kalamazoo at Bronson Park. Visit zeiglerkalamazoomarathon.com for more information.

Contact:

Francis Mariela

1-239-273-6976

[email protected]

SOURCE Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon