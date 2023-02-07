The Zekelman Holocaust Center to Host 'Getting Away with Murder(s): Behind the Film' Documentary Virtual Event Feb. 19

The Zekelman Holocaust Center is the first museum in the United States to host Filmmaker David Wilkinson to discuss his documentary

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC), in Farmington Hills, MI., will host the first U.S. speaking engagement with filmmaker David Wilkinson, whose new documentary, Getting Away with Murder(s), is streaming nationwide on Amazon Prime, Peacock, Roku, Tubi, Xumo, and Plex.

The film aims to answer the question of why so many who were responsible for the Holocaust were able to escape justice. Wilkinson's relentless pursuit to find an answer took him through 10 different countries over two decades. Included in the interviews is Benjamin Ferencz, the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg War Crimes Trials.

The movie was named by The Guardian newspaper as the "best documentary" on the list of the 50 best films of 2021.

In grappling with questions of culpability, prosecution, and justice, the film also examines the role of the Allies in the aftermath of World War II. Initially, the Allies unanimously agreed to prosecute those responsible when they drew up The London Agreement in August 1945. But, after the 1950s, the Allies' pursuit of justice simply stopped, deciding not to proceed any further.

Filmmaker David Wilkinson has distributed 120 films in the UK and Ireland in the cinema, on video, to television and online. He is also an actor who appeared in over 40 theatre, television and film productions.

The virtual event, beginning at 2:30 p.m., is free to the public. Register and follow the prompts to watch the film at HolocaustCenter.org/February

