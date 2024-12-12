The Zero Emissions Port Alliance (ZEPA) Names Wireless Charging Pioneer InductEV as its Newest Member

Industry Group Seeks to Accelerate Port Decarbonization and Make Battery- Electric Container Handling Equipment (BE-CHE) Affordable and Accessible

KING of PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wireless EV charging pioneer InductEV today announced that it has joined the port industry trade alliance ZEPA to help accelerate port decarbonization and make battery-electric container handling equipment (BE-CHE) more affordable and accessible. ZEPA estimates that upward of 120,000 container handling equipment units, which emit 10-15 million tons of CO2e annually, need to be decarbonized.

Electric yard tractor with charging pad at APM Terminals in Port Elizabeth (NJ)

After successful deployments with municipal transit agencies in North America and Europe, InductEV's high-power inductive wireless charging solution for commercial fleets is now operational at APM Terminals in Port Elizabeth (NJ) and will soon be installed at a major port facility on the West Coast of the United States.

In addition to its environmental benefits, the company's wireless on-route EV charging technology offers fleet owners and port operators substantial economic advantages through vastly improved fleet utilization and reduced CapEx costs.

"We embrace the mission of ZEPA and share in its members' vision for the electric future of the 940 container ports around the world," said James Wroe, InductEV's Managing Director for Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and a long-time port industry executive. "This industry is at a tipping point, and we're excited to demonstrate the role wireless, opportunistic charging can play in this vital transformation."

ZEPA has identified four areas of focus for the alliance:

Driving scaled up production capacity and shorter lead time s of battery electric CHE by manufacturers & reduce product costs

s of battery electric CHE by manufacturers & reduce product costs Bringing down the cost of batteries and charging solutions and simplify implementation through standardization

and charging solutions and simplify implementation through standardization Facilitate cost-efficient roll-out of power infrastructure for battery electric CHE, shore power and other cargo segments

for battery electric CHE, shore power and other cargo segments Creating better market conditions and help accelerate the adoption of untethered battery electric CHE

InductEV's high-power wireless charging system works by using inductive charging pads: an in-ground pad that is instantly activated when paired with an under-the-vehicle pad. Current systems provided by InductEV range from 75 kW up to a 450- kW wireless charge. No additional real estate is needed compared to wired conductive chargers and the hands- free operation improves driver safety as well.

Significantly, the company's solution shifts the charging paradigm from relying solely on time- and energy-intensive overnight wired charging sessions in depots to shorter, on- route charging sessions spread throughout the day, which reduces the friction of electrification for both power utilities and fleet operators by maximizing the use of available (clean) energy.

About ZEPA

ZEPA is a cross-value-chain port alliance; it is set up to tackle specific BE-CHE adoption challenges together with its members. The 12-member alliance seeks to accelerate port decarbonization by making battery-electric container handling equipment affordable and accessible this decade. ( https://www.zepalliance.com/ )

About InductEV

InductEV is revolutionizing how electric commercial fleet vehicles charge their batteries. With its proprietary on-route wireless solution now deployed throughout North America and Europe and with 105 patents worldwide and 118 in process, the King of Prussia, PA- based company with a significant presence in Long Beach, CA, is the global leader in high-power, high-speed wireless EV charging, and AI-software-powered energy management. The company recently opened one of the world's first R&D centers for wireless vehicle charging. ( https://www.inductev.com/ )

Media Inquiries (InductEV)

Peter Himler, Flatiron Communications LLC

(m) 516-729-6461

[email protected]

Erin Mahoney

(m) 917-213-2935

[email protected]

SOURCE InductEV