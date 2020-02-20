The ZEROSPAM solution now includes the Bitdefender world class threat protection technology

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ZEROSPAM and Bitdefender are proud to announce a new Technology Licensing partnership that adds the Bitdefender world class threat protection technology to all instances of the ZEROSPAM cloud email security solution as of January 15th, 2020.

"The ZEROSPAM team chose Bitdefender Antimalware technologies because of their fast and powerful engines, high detection rate, the breadth of Bitdefender's threat intelligence network and the great technical team that backs it all up", says David Poellhuber, president and CEO of ZEROSPAM Security. "This layer of protection extends our ability to recognize certain types of malware, for instance Microsoft Office and PDF exploits, and will enable us to block sophisticated attacks including file-less threats and exploits more efficiently. All our customers and partners already benefit from this added protection as Bitdefender technology was integrated on January 15th 2020 with excellent results."

"The Bitdefender team is delighted with this Technology Licensing partnership", said Jose Lopez, Bitdefender VP of Global Sales, Technology Licensing and Service Providers. We are happy to license our top-ranked Antimalware and Antispam technologies to support a top cloud email security provider like ZEROSPAM. The partnership expands into exchanging up-to-date threat intelligence information that both organizations will benefit from in their quest to provide best-in-class security solutions.

ABOUT ZEROSPAM – The AI-driven email security solution

ZEROSPAM is a born-in-the cloud AI-driven email security solution which gives you confidence to open any e-mail. Deadly accurate and utterly simple, it has a proven catch-rate of 99.9% and includes a unique spearphishing module that offers unmatched protection against CEO fraud. ZEROSPAM delivers efficient detection of all email-borne threats and superior protection against advanced threats including ransomware, phishing and spearphishing. It has very low FP (False Positive) rate, is very user-friendly, and is backed by Elite technical support. http://www.zerospam.ca.

ABOUT BITDEFENDER

Bitdefender is a global cybersecurity leader protecting over 500 million systems in more than 150 countries. Since 2001, Bitdefender innovation has consistently delivered award-winning security products and threat intelligence for people, homes, businesses and their devices, networks and cloud services. Today, Bitdefender is also the provider-of-choice, used in over 38% of the world's security solutions. Recognized by industry, respected by vendors and evangelized by our customers, Bitdefender is the cybersecurity company you can rely on. www.bitdefender.com .

