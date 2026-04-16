The Zillow Buzz Index reveals the home features buyers can't resist right now

Exposed beams and storybook Tudors: Zillow data shows character-filled homes capture hearts and clicks

For-sale listings with exposed beams are seeing a 20% boost in daily buyer engagement on Zillow, while other vintage architectural features, such as brick walls and arched doorways, are also driving buyer buzz.

Victorian, Tudor and midcentury homes are drawing at least 13% more buyer interest on Zillow.

Homes with the most daily views and saves tend to find a buyer faster and are more likely to sell above list price.

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow® has a new way to capture the magic that makes a Zillow surfer stop their scroll, linger a bit longer and "heart" the home they can't stop thinking about.

Introducing the Zillow Buzz Index (ZBI), a new metric that measures how certain design details and architectural features boost buyer engagement with a listing. In other words, it pinpoints exactly what makes buyers fall hard. And the verdict? Homes with character are capturing the most hearts and clicks right now.

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Character counts

The Zillow Buzz Index shows that exposed beams generate a 20% daily boost in buyer engagement, the most buzz of the more than 600 home features and design styles analyzed. That means for-sale homes with exposed beams get 20% more attention on Zillow every day they are on the market.

Exposed brick is associated with a 15% daily boost in engagement, while arched doorways (14% daily boost) and vintage features (14% daily boost) consistently draw more interest from buyers browsing Zillow.

"Today's shoppers are craving homes with personality," said Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton. "Charming details like exposed beams, original brick and vintage architectural elements tell a story and create an emotional connection the moment a shopper sees the listing. In a sea of cookie-cutter properties, that character helps a home stand out and drives more clicks, saves and, ultimately, stronger buyer interest on Zillow."

Classic styles, modern appeal

Beyond individual features, classic and whimsical architectural styles score high on the ZBI. Buyers are especially drawn to homes that feel both timeless and expressive.

Homes with Victorian architecture draw 19% more interest on Zillow, while Tudor-style homes see 14% more engagement. Midcentury homes and A-frames get a 13% boost in daily buyer engagement, while log homes (12%), bungalows (11%) and Cape Cod–style architecture (11%) also have strong screen appeal on Zillow.

Lifestyle amenities drive home shoppers to "heart" listings too. Homes with a saltwater pool or an outdoor shower bring in 11% more saves on a daily basis. Low-maintenance and family-friendly turf yards also resonate with today's buyers, generating 10% more interest.

Why it matters

With an average of 235 million monthly unique users, Zillow has the largest audience of home shoppers, making the ZBI one of the clearest signals of what shoppers are drawn to right now. When shoppers consistently click, save and revisit homes with certain features, it's a strong indicator those details are in high demand.

That demand has real implications: Zillow research shows that homes that exceed a certain threshold for daily views and saves tend to go into pending faster and are more likely to sell above list price.

What it means for sellers

For sellers, the takeaway is simple: Emphasize what makes your home special. Highlighting character-rich details, whether it's original exposed brick or a storybook Tudor facade, can significantly increase buyer interest.

Beyond features, timing and strategy matter too when it comes to generating buyer interest. With Zillow Preview, sellers can build buzz before officially listing their home for sale. By sharing an early look on Zillow, sellers can track real-time engagement — views, saves and shares — from the millions of home shoppers who are on Zillow every month.

This kind of early, instant feedback allows sellers and their agents to refine their pricing, positioning and marketing strategy before going live, turning initial curiosity into full-fledged demand.

What it means for buyers

In a competitive market, attention often translates to speed. That means if a home with these high-buzz features catches your eye, it's likely catching the eye of others, too.

Shoppers who are ready to act quickly have a competitive advantage. Buyers who understand their BuyAbilitySM, become pre-qualified for financing and hire an experienced local real estate agent will be in a stronger position to win.

Feature Zillow Buzz Index (ZBI): Percentage boost in daily buyer engagement Exposed beams 19.7 % Victorian 19.3 % Exposed brick 14.9 % Open shelving 14.7 % Tree house 14.6 % Arched (doorways) 14.4 % Vintage 14.3 % Tudor 13.7 % Midcentury 12.8 % A-frame 12.7 % Log home 11.6 % Bungalow 11.4 % Saltwater pool 11.4 % Cape Cod 11.1 % Outdoor shower 10.5 %

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.

As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more.

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All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc.