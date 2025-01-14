The Zone Announces 3-Year Partnership with Radford University Athletics, Expanding Its Reach in the Big South Conference

RADFORD, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zone, a leading digital health platform focused on enhancing student-athlete wellness, is proud to announce a three-year partnership with Radford University Athletics. This collaboration marks the second Big South Conference program to adopt The Zone, solidifying its presence as a trusted resource in collegiate athletics. Since its founding in 2021, The Zone has revolutionized how athletic organizations approach wellness, serving more than 190 teams across high schools, colleges, and universities nationwide. With its user-friendly platform and data-driven insights, The Zone is uniquely positioned to help athletic departments proactively support their athletes' mental health.

Through this partnership, Radford University student-athletes, coaches, and staff will gain access to The Zone's innovative platform. Student-athletes will benefit from mental wellness tools, performance analytics, and resources designed to foster personal and athletic growth. Coaches and staff will also have access to an intuitive, comprehensive dashboard that enables them to integrate wellness resources and track team-wide data and insights in real time. This proactive approach enables early identification and prevention of issues athletes may face, promoting a healthier and more supportive athletic environment.

Chad Hyatt, Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine, shared, "The Zone is on the cutting edge of mental wellness for the student-athlete. We are excited to get this valuable resource into the hands of our students and staff. With this partnership, Radford University student-athletes will be even better equipped to manage their own wellness needs."

"We are thrilled to partner with The Zone to further our commitment to the holistic well-being of our student-athletes," said Dr. Brian T. Lusk, Director of Student Counseling Services at Radford University. "This collaboration underscores our dedication to integrating mental wellness into the fabric of collegiate athletics. By providing our athletes with innovative tools and real-time support, we are equipping them to succeed not only on the field, but also in life. This partnership reflects Radford's proactive approach to fostering a supportive and thriving environment for our student-athletes."

"We are honored to join forces with Radford University Athletics in their mission to prioritize student-athlete wellness," said Ivan Tchatchouwo, CEO/Co-founder of The Zone. "By equipping coaches and staff with tools to integrate wellness resources and monitor team dynamics, we aim to foster an environment where athletes can thrive in all aspects of their lives."

As The Zone continues to expand, partnerships like this highlight the increasing recognition of mental wellness as a critical element of student-athlete success. Through its second collaboration with the Big South Conference, The Zone reinforces its position as a leader in collegiate athlete wellness and innovation.

About The Zone

Founded in 2021, The Zone is a mission-driven mental wellness software platform that empowers athletes and sports organizations with tools to enhance mental wellness, improve performance, and provide real-time support. With a focus on revolutionizing mental health in sports, The Zone partners with sports teams to provide scalable and impactful solutions. Visit itsthezone.com to learn more.

