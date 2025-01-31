The Zuma Foundation Announces Date for 2025 Inaugural Zuma Beach Triathlon

The annual triathlon will support both the Boys & Girls Club of Malibu's Emergency Relief Fund for those affected by the recent wildfires and the Challenged Athletes Foundation

MALIBU, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zuma Foundation is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Zuma Beach Triathlon will officially take place on September 13-14, 2025. The event will feature the first-ever Triathlon for Kids in Malibu on September 13 as well as the Zuma Distance and Olympic Distance Triathlons on September 14.

The Zuma Foundation is a Malibu based non-profit organization formed to create athletic, health and wellness initiatives and events, including triathlons for all ages. Their local funding mission is to directly benefit Malibu's youth-serving nonprofits focused on character development, healthy lifestyles, and mental health and wellness.

The foundation has selected Boys & Girls Club of Malibu to support locally and will encourage participants to donate to the BGCM Emergency Relief Fund supporting local families affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires while matching up to the first $10,000 of athlete donations.

"Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastating impact of the wildfires affecting our beloved community. Boys & Girls Club of Malibu is committed to providing critical support to families affected by the devastating Palisades Fire through loss of home, displacement, or loss of work," said Kasey Earnest, Chief Executive Officer at BGCM.

Additionally, The Zuma Foundation is proud to announce their partnership with Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with physical disabilities by providing opportunities and support to help them embrace active lifestyles through fitness and competitive sports. CAF will be the exclusive and premier beneficiary of the Zuma Beach Triathlon's Corporate Challenge. Executive Director Michael Epstein created a Corporate Challenge concept in Malibu over 25 years ago and has raised millions of dollars for causes that resonate with all involved.

"We are thrilled to join forces with renowned race director Michael Epstein and the Zuma Beach Triathlon," said Bob Babbitt, co-founder of The Challenged Athletes Foundation and inductee into the Ironman Triathlon Hall of Fame. "CAF was founded 32 years ago with triathlon at its core, and this partnership is a natural extension of our mission to empower athletes of all abilities. This partnership represents a perfect synergy, and I couldn't be more excited for what is ahead."

Additional information about the Zuma Beach Triathlon including registration opening mid-February, event updates and more can be found here: www.zumabeachtriathlon.org .

"We are incredibly excited and honored to welcome athletes, spectators, celebrities, and corporate teams to the shores of Zuma Beach in our beloved city of Malibu this September while also giving back after an extremely challenging time for many Los Angeles residents," shared Michael Epstein, Executive Director of The Zuma Foundation. "With its crystal-clear waters and one of the safest bike courses in triathlon, completely closed to vehicle traffic, this event promises to be unforgettable."

Contact: Kate Lane, [email protected]

SOURCE The Zuma Foundation