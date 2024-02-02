The Zynternship: Saucey's Search For The Ultimate Zynthusiast

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucey, the country's fastest alcohol & nicotine delivery service, recently announced its 2024 search for a new Zyntern. The Zyntern will represent the Saucey brand and become a beacon for spreading excitement and in-depth knowledge about smokeless nicotine products through different media platforms.

So, what is a Zyntern? Think modern-day Marlboro man. Only, instead of a masculine, cigarette-smoking cowboy, the Zyntern is a vibrant socialite passionate about slamming upper decky lip pillows. If this sounds like you, then Saucey wants to talk.

"The conversation around ZYN is fascinating," Saucey CEO Chris Vaughn said. "With Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson professing their love for it while Chuck Schumer calls for a crackdown, the loudest voices have adopted a sort of 'Don't tread on me' spirit when it comes to the availability of one of their favorite vices."

"The Zyntern will redefine what it means to be a spokesperson for Saucey," Vaughn said, "especially within today's fast-paced, digitally-driven world."

What Does the Zynternship Entail?

This isn't your average internship. Here's what it involves:

  • A two-month national search for the perfect Zyntern.
  • A three-month tenure as the face of Saucey's nicotine product category, involving weekly content creation and product testing.
  • A platform to voice your passion for ZYN and all other nicotine pouches across social and other media channels.
Perks

The chosen Zyntern will not only gain invaluable experience but also enjoy some incredible perks:

  • A year's supply of ZYN and other products courtesy of Saucey.
  • $50 monthly credits to Saucey.
  • Stylish desk caddy for all your tins.
  • And more.
How to Apply for the Zynternship

Saucey invites candidates to submit up to a one-minute video through social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, or X (formerly Twitter). Your submission must encapsulate:

  • Why are YOU the ideal candidate?
  • The significance of this opportunity in your life.
  • Your favorite type of ZYN.
  • A unique talent that makes you the perfect fit to be our spokesperson.

You'll need to tag @sauceyapp and use the hashtag #zynternship in your post.

About Saucey

Since its launch in 2014, Saucey has transformed the alcohol and nicotine delivery industry through its dedication to top-notch customer service, some of the fastest last-mile logistics, and an unparalleled mountain of consumer insights that guide how major alcohol and nicotine brands can reach new audiences. Currently available in 23 states across the U.S. and rapidly expanding. Saucey not only provides access to the best products for its customers but also works primarily with independent liquor and specialty store owners who act as sellers on its platform. Through this, Saucey has helped hundreds of small business owners expand their customer reach, compete with big box, and grow their revenue online. Shop now at https://saucey.com.

