The9 Appointed Wang Wei as the Vice President of NBTC Limited

SHANGHAI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced the appointment of Mr. Wang Wei as the Vice President of NBTC Limited (hereinafter referred to as "NBTC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of The9. Mr. Wang will lead the global operation and management of the cryptocurrencies mining machines in NBTC.

Mr. Wang is an early pioneer in the blockchain industry. Before joining The9, he served as the head of Canaan Technology's technical service center, leading the team responsible for the maintenance and after-sales service of hundreds of thousands of mining machines. At the same time, Mr. Wang's team assisted customers in building and upgrading blockchain supercomputing centers.

After joining the NBTC team in The9, Mr. Wang will be responsible for the strategic global operation and management of the cryptocurrencies mining machines, including deployment and management of mining machines, network equipment and mining facilities, and the development of operation strategy for different types of cryptocurrencies mining machines in different mining facilities and the cooperation with different mining pools to improve the operation and maintenance efficiency, ensure asset safety, and generate various reports for decision making. Also from a technical point of view, Mr. Wang will work with the management team to formulate the development strategy and execution plan of the cryptocurrencies mining business.

In January this year, The9 announced the establishment of the wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC to engage in blockchain and cryptocurrency related businesses. Since then NBTC has quickly and continuously purchased Bitcoin and Filecoin mining machines, in order to achieve The9's global hash rate goal in cryptocurrencies mining.

