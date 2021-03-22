The9 Implementated the Framework Agreement to Purchase the Second Batch of WhatsMiner Bitcoin Mining Machines, Increasing the Hash Rate by 40PH/S

SHANGHAI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary NiuLian Technology (ShaoXing) Co., Ltd. has signed the second purchase agreement with Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. ("MicroBT"), the manufacturer of WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines, under the framework agreement previously signed. This second batch of purchase consists of 482 WhatsMiner M31S+ machines.

The hash rate of each of these WhatsMiner M31S+ machines is approximately 80-86TH/s, with the power consumption of approximately 38-42W/T. These WhatsMiner M31S+ machines had been delivered and The9's Bitcoin hash rate will be increased by approximately 40 PH/s.

The9 and MicroBT signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in February this year. The9 will purchase a total of 5,000 WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines from MicroBT within one year. This second batch of WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines further increased The9's Bitcoin hash rate.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

SOURCE The9 Limited

Related Links

www.the9.com

