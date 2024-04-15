The9 Limited Achieved 66% Increase in Net Revenues and Turned Net Loss into Net Income for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report, which contains The9's audited financial statements, can be assessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Investor Relations section of The9's website at http://www.the9.com.

Net revenues in 2023 increased by 66% year-over-year from RMB108 million in 2022 to RMB179 million ( US$25 million ) in 2023.

in 2022 to ( ) in 2023. Net income in 2023 was RMB13 million ( US$ 2 million ), compared to the net loss of RMB975 million in 2022.

Commenting on the results of 2023, Jun Zhu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The9 said, "We are glad to see a growth in our cryptocurrency mining business in 2023. While we continue to pursue this cash cow business and look for more environmental friendly and cost-effective energy for cryptocurrency mining, at the same time, the consensus and popularity of cryptocurrency is a trend that no one can stop. Web3 games with a solid player base are the first demonstration of the consensus, and we have begun to accelerate our participation in various new initiatives. In addition, we have been stepping in AI application business in different vertical industries. The revolutionary changes in every industry brought by GenAI have been clearly shown in the projects we have invested in."

As of the date hereof, the total number of issued and outstanding shares of The9 is 1,675,281,127 (equivalent to 5,584,270 ADSs), being the sum of 1,661,673,793 Class A ordinary shares and 13,607,334 Class B ordinary shares.

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining. The9 is also stepping into AI application business in different industries.

