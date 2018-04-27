The9 Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Information as of and for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2017

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (the "Company") hereby announces its unaudited consolidated statement of income for the six months ended December 31, 2017 and its unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2017.
|
THE9 LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
|
(Expressed in Renminbi - RMB and US Dollars - US$, except share data)
|
Six months
|
Six months
|
2017
|
2016
|
2017
|
2017
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
Revenues:
|
Online game services
|
14,764,789
|
27,910,283
|
56,799,234
|
8,729,882
|
Other revenues
|
998,950
|
5,326,969
|
645,193
|
99,164
|
15,763,739
|
33,237,252
|
57,444,427
|
8,829,046
|
Sales taxes
|
(4,478)
|
(24,728)
|
(55,132)
|
(8,474)
|
Total net revenues
|
15,759,261
|
33,212,524
|
57,389,295
|
8,820,572
|
Cost of revenues
|
(10,022,806)
|
(20,183,093)
|
(13,759,248)
|
(2,114,758)
|
Gross profit
|
5,736,455
|
13,029,431
|
43,630,047
|
6,705,814
|
Operating expenses:
|
Product development
|
(24,644,352)
|
(34,165,939)
|
(20,468,044)
|
(3,145,881)
|
Sales and marketing
|
(5,438,769)
|
(9,903,014)
|
(3,651,200)
|
(561,179)
|
General and administrative
|
(67,495,956)
|
(86,261,135)
|
(41,328,724)
|
(6,352,109)
|
Total operating expenses
|
(97,579,077)
|
(130,330,088)
|
(65,447,968)
|
(10,059,169)
|
Other operating income
|
175,880
|
3,441,107
|
174,074
|
26,755
|
Loss from operations
|
(91,666,742)
|
(113,859,550)
|
(21,643,847)
|
(3,326,600)
|
Impairment on other investment
|
-
|
(2,806,439)
|
(9,109,312)
|
(1,400,076)
|
Interest income (expenses), net
|
(42,754,204)
|
(23,236,767)
|
(41,137,471)
|
(6,322,713)
|
Fair value change on warrants liability
|
3,843,386
|
10,807,612
|
8,772,080
|
1,348,244
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of equity investee and available-for-sale
|
115,349
|
(1,217,405)
|
-
|
-
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
5,546,485
|
(8,835,965)
|
13,660,262
|
2,099,544
|
Other income (expenses), net
|
2,028,053
|
1,101,268
|
2,641,534
|
405,996
|
Loss before income tax expense and share of loss in equity
|
(122,887,673)
|
(138,047,026)
|
(46,816,754)
|
(7,195,605)
|
Income tax benefit
|
-
|
6,079,282
|
-
|
-
|
Recovery of equity investment in excess of cost
|
-
|
-
|
60,548,651
|
9,306,157
|
Share of loss in equity method investments
|
(1,472,283)
|
(80,579,942)
|
(1,464,848)
|
(225,143)
|
Net income (loss) for the period
|
(124,359,956)
|
(212,547,906)
|
12,267,049
|
1,885,409
|
Net (loss) gain attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(8,122,462)
|
(13,307,081)
|
12,078,102
|
1,856,370
|
Net (loss) gain attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
(2,458,427)
|
(7,651,793)
|
4,575,730
|
703,277
|
Net loss attributable to The9 Limited
|
(113,779,067)
|
(191,589,032)
|
(4,386,783)
|
(674,238)
|
Change in redemption value of redeemable noncontrollling interest
|
(35,759,965)
|
(45,026,749)
|
(21,366,268)
|
(3,283,935)
|
Net loss attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|
(149,539,032)
|
(236,615,781)
|
(25,753,051)
|
(3,958,173)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Currency translation adjustments
|
731,780
|
(440,220)
|
(10,257,541)
|
(1,576,555)
|
Total comprehensive (loss) income
|
(123,628,176)
|
(212,988,126)
|
2,009,508
|
308,854
|
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(4,221,606)
|
(12,439,886)
|
17,679,256
|
2,717,252
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
(2,458,427)
|
(7,651,793)
|
4,575,730
|
703,277
|
The9 Limited
|
(116,948,143)
|
(192,896,447)
|
(20,245,478)
|
(3,111,675)
|
Net loss attributable to holders of ordinary shares per share
|
- Basic
|
(6.25)
|
(9.89)
|
(0.77)
|
(0.12)
|
- Diluted
|
(6.25)
|
(9.89)
|
(0.77)
|
(0.12)
|
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
- Basic
|
23,915,501
|
23,915,501
|
33,426,448
|
33,426,448
|
- Diluted
|
23,915,501
|
23,915,501
|
33,426,448
|
33,426,448
|
Note: The United States dollar ("US dollar" or "US$") amounts disclosed in the accompanying
|
THE9 LIMITED
|
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS INFORMATION
|
(Expressed in Renminbi - RMB and US Dollars - US$)
|
As of December
|
As of December 31, 2017
|
RMB
|
RMB
|
US$
|
(audited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(Note)
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
38,878,076
|
142,624,020
|
21,920,911
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful
|
8,607,120
|
2,607,568
|
400,776
|
Advances to suppliers
|
9,085,165
|
8,102,278
|
1,245,297
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
11,625,716
|
6,616,297
|
1,016,906
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
19,842,139
|
2,492,842
|
383,143
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
-
|
20,669,377
|
3,176,825
|
Total current assets
|
88,038,216
|
183,112,382
|
28,143,858
|
Investments in equity investees
|
163,037,501
|
48,243,558
|
7,414,899
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
26,765,824
|
20,721,252
|
3,184,798
|
Land use right, net
|
66,431,476
|
64,510,566
|
9,915,092
|
Other long-lived assets, net
|
6,618,977
|
6,521,420
|
1,002,324
|
Total Assets
|
350,891,994
|
323,109,178
|
49,660,971
|
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Short-term borrowing
|
107,517,367
|
108,743,369
|
16,713,550
|
Accounts payable
|
37,038,856
|
37,129,671
|
5,706,726
|
Other taxes payable
|
283,994
|
1,714,992
|
263,589
|
Advances from customers
|
26,711,967
|
47,558,542
|
7,309,614
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
107,203,023
|
88,939,108
|
13,669,691
|
Deferred revenue
|
15,921,873
|
5,576,269
|
857,057
|
Refund of game points
|
169,998,682
|
169,998,682
|
26,128,319
|
Warrants
|
16,357,737
|
3,742,271
|
575,177
|
Convertible notes
|
-
|
260,563,020
|
40,047,803
|
Interest payable
|
412,626
|
9,505,843
|
1,461,021
|
Accrued expense and other current liabilities
|
92,302,898
|
83,700,051
|
12,864,462
|
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified
|
-
|
2,273,532
|
349,435
|
Total current liabilities
|
573,749,023
|
819,445,350
|
125,946,444
|
Long-term borrowing
|
35,141,459
|
-
|
-
|
Convertible notes
|
197,284,836
|
-
|
-
|
Total Liabilities
|
806,175,318
|
819,445,350
|
125,946,444
|
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest
|
246,771,133
|
306,014,668
|
47,033,593
|
Shareholders' Equity (Deficits):
|
Ordinary shares (US$0.01 par value; 23,915,501 and
|
1,931,642
|
3,328,852
|
511,635
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
2,525,599,832
|
2,527,215,315
|
388,425,882
|
Statutory reserves
|
28,071,982
|
28,071,982
|
4,314,585
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
2,582,023
|
(16,445,748)
|
(2,527,665)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(2,897,802,287)
|
(3,015,968,137)
|
(463,545,816)
|
The9 Limited shareholders' deficit
|
(339,616,808)
|
(473,797,736)
|
(72,821,379)
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(362,437,649)
|
(328,553,104)
|
(50,497,687)
|
Total shareholder's deficit
|
(702,054,457)
|
(802,350,840)
|
(123,319,066)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
|
350,891,994
|
323,109,178
|
49,660,971
|
Note: The United States dollar ("US dollar" or "US$") amounts disclosed in the accompanying
About The9 Limited
The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 is stepping into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates, directly or through its affiliates, its proprietary mobile games and web games, including the CrossFire New Mobile Game, Audition mobile, Knight Forever and Q Jiang San Guo.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-announces-unaudited-financial-information-as-of-and-for-the-six-months-ended-december-31-2017-300638514.html
SOURCE The9 Limited
Share this article