The9 Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9" or the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 29, 2019. The annual report, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company's investor relations website at http://www.the9.com/en/. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 has aimed to become a diversified high-tech Internet company.

