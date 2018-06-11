The9 Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited ("The9") (Nasdaq: NCTY), an established Internet company, today announced that it received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 8, 2018 stating that The9 has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and the minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C). The two matters are now closed.

