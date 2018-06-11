The9 Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited ("The9") (Nasdaq: NCTY), an established Internet company, today announced that it received a notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on June 8, 2018 stating that The9 has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and the minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(C). The two matters are now closed.
The9 Limited is an Internet company based in China. The9 has stepped into blockchain-related business. The9 also develops and/or operates its proprietary mobile games and web games, including the CrossFire New Mobile Games, Audition mobile, Knight Forever and Q Jiang San Guo.
