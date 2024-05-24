The9 Obtained Exclusive Publishing License of "MIR M" IP, A New Chinese Edition of Mobile and PC Game from Wemade

SHANGHAI, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (the "Company"), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary China Crown Technology Limited ("China Crown"), a company incorporated in Hong Kong, entered into an exclusive publishing license agreement (the "License Agreement") with Wemade Co., Ltd. ("Wemade"). Pursuant to the License Agreement, China Crown will exclusively publish and service the new MIR M game in mainland China, in both Mobile and PC version. The game may include blockchain technology in accordance with relevant PRC laws and regulations, subject to further agreement between the parties. The license term is 5 years from the commercial launch date and may be extended for another 1 year if such extension is not objected by either Party. The Commercial launch is expected in early 2025.

"MIR is one of the biggest game IPs in China. We will work efficiently and effectively with the Korean top game developer Wemade, to bring brand new gaming experience to Chinese gamers. The game operation, publishing and appreciation will be very different from the traditional way. We will also explore the utilization of AI in game development, which the gamers have been looking forward, like improving NPCs, procedural content generation, personalized behavior prediction, etc," said Mr. George Lai, Director and CFO of the Company.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining. The9 is also stepping into AI application business in different industries.

