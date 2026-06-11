The90 Launches "The Gem": The First Personal Sun Intelligence Wearable, Backed by Investor Lauryn Bosstick to Revolutionize Skincare

The90 Gem turns real-time UV exposure into personalized sun intelligence for smarter sunscreen timing, healthier skin aging, and a more balanced relationship with the sun.

The90™ Gem is a smart jewelry wearable and companion app designed to help women measure real-time UVA and UVB exposure, understand their personal UV load, and make more informed decisions about sun exposure, sunscreen timing, and long-term skin health.

Unlike the generic UV index, which provides broad location-based estimates, The90 Gem captures live UV data from the user's actual environment and translates it into actionable sun intelligence.

The company is backed by an investment from Lauryn Bosstick, the podcast host and founder of The Skinny Confidential, whose work across beauty, wellness, and skin health has built a community of women deeply invested in prevention, longevity, and healthy aging.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The90, a preventative skin health wearable company, today launches with its smart jewelry wearable, The90™ Gem, helping women understand and manage their real-time sun exposure, protect long-term skin health and build a smarter relationship with the sun. The90 was built around the reality that up to 90% of visible skin aging and premature skin damage is linked to cumulative, everyday UV exposure that, until now, consumers haven't been able to measure in real time.

As the first personal sun intelligence system, The Gem and its companion The90 app tracks real-time UVA and UVB exposure and translates that data into personalized guidance. UVA rays are associated with long-term skin aging and can penetrate through windows, while UVB rays are more closely tied to sunburn, making both important to understand when managing daily sun exposure. By combining live UV measurement with each user's skin profile, sunscreen use, and protective clothing, The90 helps women move beyond generic UV estimates and make more informed decisions about sun exposure, sunscreen timing, and healthy skin aging.

Key features of The90's technology include:

Real-Time UVA and UVB Tracking - Measures UV exposure using live sensor data in The90 Gem to reflect what the user is actually experiencing throughout the day, from walking outside to sitting near a sunny window.

- Measures UV exposure using live sensor data in The90 Gem to reflect what the user is actually experiencing throughout the day, from walking outside to sitting near a sunny window. Personalized Skin Profile - Allows users to create a unique skin profile in the app by logging their skin type, daily sunscreen use, and sun-protective behaviors.

- Allows users to create a unique skin profile in the app by logging their skin type, daily sunscreen use, and sun-protective behaviors. Smart Sun Intelligence - Turns real-time UV data into actionable guidance, including personalized UV thresholds, sunscreen reapplication reminders, and smarter sunlight exposure windows based on real-time conditions and individual skin needs.

- Turns real-time UV data into actionable guidance, including personalized UV thresholds, sunscreen reapplication reminders, and smarter sunlight exposure windows based on real-time conditions and individual skin needs. Modular Smart Jewelry Design - Designed as a high-end pendant necklace, The90 Gem brings UV tracking into a jewelry form factor users can style and wear throughout the day.

The company is backed by strategic investors including Chase Fisher, founder of Blenders Eyewear; Alex Haro, founder of Life360 and Hubble; Steven Borelli, founder of Cuts Clothing; SpaceStation Investments; and Lauryn Bosstick, entrepreneur, podcast host, and founder of The Skinny Confidential, who is also joining The90 as an advisor. Her perspective is shaped by her work across beauty, wellness and health optimization, which aligns with the company's vision to help women take control of healthy aging.

"I've always believed skincare is about the little daily habits that add up over time," said Bosstick. "Women are already investing in SPF, treatments, tools, and routines to protect their skin, but when it comes to sun exposure, most of us are still guessing. The UV index on your phone doesn't know your skin, your sunscreen, or the small moments of exposure that happen throughout the day. The90 gives women the missing data to make smarter decisions and stay ahead of skin aging before it starts."

The90 was founded by CEO Stacy Salvi, a health-tech pioneer who spent over a decade at the forefront of the wearable revolution, notably leading the complex business relationship that culminated in Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit. As the daughter of a dermatologist and a visionary who most recently helped build an award-winning smart ring for women, Salvi founded The90 to empower women with real-time, personal data about sun exposure, one of the most important yet least understood drivers of long-term skin health.

"True innovation happens when deep technology is wrapped in a high-end, modular aesthetic that women actually want to wear," said Salvi. "We are on the cusp of a skincare revolution. The90 transforms sunscreen from a one-time morning ritual into an adaptive, responsive system built around your actual UV load. We want to empower women to stop guessing and finally own their light, strategically harnessing the sun for optimal health."

The90 Gem is available now for $299, with an exclusive $199 early access offer to The Skinny Confidential community. To shop The90 Gem and start building a smarter relationship with the sun, visit www.The90.com.

About The90:

The90 is the first personal sun intelligence system designed to help women decode their real-time UVA and UVB exposure and take control of how they age. At its core is The90™ Gem, a preventative skin health wearable that measures UV exposure as an individual's skin experiences it, replacing generic ZIP code estimates with personalized data. Paired with the The90 app, available now on Apple and Android app stores, the system tracks cumulative sun exposure, models sunscreen decay, and delivers personalized reapplication prompts based on your actual UV load. The90 is rooted in a powerful truth: up to 90% of visible skin aging, including wrinkles, fine lines, and sun spots, is caused by UV exposure, not chronological aging. Co-founded by Stacy Salvi, a wearables innovator and Fitbit veteran, The90 is driven by the ethos to "Own Your Light," empowering women to strategically harness the health benefits of sunlight while actively protecting their skin for the long term.

SOURCE The90