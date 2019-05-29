TheAnswerPage Announces the Launch of a Comprehensive Medical Marijuana Continuing Medical Education (CME/CE) Curriculum for Healthcare Practitioners and a New Streamlined Website

BOSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheAnswerPage.com has launched a newly redesigned website, powered by Scitent, and a Comprehensive Medical Marijuana Curriculum which features new CME/CE accredited content focused on the endocannabinoid system and medical marijuana.

The Comprehensive Medical Marijuana Curriculum introduces the reader to the endocannabinoid system and its interaction with the components of the cannabis plant, and addresses administration, therapeutic use, drug metabolism, physiologic and cognitive effects, potential risks, and drug interactions.

The use of marijuana in obstetric patients, pediatric patients, adolescent patients and elderly patients is discussed in detail. In addition, the health effects of marijuana and cannabinoids in epilepsy are reviewed. Important considerations for patients with ischemic heart disease, hepatic disease, psychotic illness, and those with a history of drug dependence are provided.

This curriculum also informs the reader about the legal and medical considerations in the recommendation of medical marijuana.

Content provides Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), American Academy of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and American Psychological Association (APA) credits.

Subscribers can complete the curriculum, and refer back to the content at any point during their 12-month subscription period.

Professor Raphael Mechoulam, Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Member of the Israel Academy of Science says, "TheAnswerPage is the resource that I recommend for accredited education on the endocannabinoid system, medical cannabis, opioid prescribing and pain medicine."

TheAnswerPage creates tailored medical cannabis educational programs for Departments of Public Health, state medical societies, hospitals, and medical, pharmacy and nursing schools.

TheAnswerPage provides online medical cannabis education for both individuals and groups. Bulk pricing is available for groups seeking training for an entire team, department, or institution.

For additional information please visit the website or contact marketing@theanswerpage.com at or by phone at 800 801 2239.

For full accreditation information, please visit www.TheAnswerPage.com

About The Answer Page, Inc.

TheAnswerPage.com is a medical education resource that has been providing the highest quality accredited education to the healthcare community for over two decades. Awarded in the United States and internationally, TheAnswerPage is now a recognized leader for providing comprehensive education on the endocannabinoid system and medical marijuana, pain medicine and opioid prescribing practices.

About Scitent

Based in Charlottesville, Va., Scitent helps nonprofits, associations, healthcare organizations, and for-profit organizations foster and grow their eLearning business with in-house expertise in sales and marketing, course distribution, instructional design/courseware development, PROPEL distribution and LMS technology and services, eCommerce and customer support. Find out more at www.Scitent.com.

