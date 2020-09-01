Theator Partners with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center to Advance Surgical Care in Israel with AI-Powered Surgical Intelligence Platform

SAN MATEO, California, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theator, the Surgical Intelligence platform leveraging advanced AI and computer vision to improve surgeon performance, today announced a new partnership with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) – the largest acute care facility in Israel, treating about 400,000 patients and hosting 1.8M patients visits per year. This marks the first time that an Israeli hospital will implement a Surgical Intelligence platform in its operating rooms, and Theator's AI-powered technology will be the first to enable smart surgical video capture and improved surgeon performance and training.

Theator's innovative Surgical Intelligence platform is streamlining surgical video capture and metric-oriented education training. Powered by advanced AI and computer vision technology, the platform extracts and annotates every key moment from real-world surgical procedures, allowing surgeons to gain deep scientific insight into their own performance and those of surgeons worldwide. Theator improves surgeon performance from every angle – pre-operative preparation and post-operative analysis and debrief – enabling deeper department-wide visibility and a more seamless and intuitive metric-oriented resident education model. Running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Theator's technology will equip the surgeons and surgical residents of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center's general surgery departments with the tools needed to continually sharpen their craft – raising standards and performance and making routine video capture and analysis the new standard of care in surgery.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, leaders in innovative healthcare and surgical practices," said Dr. Tamir Wolf, CEO and Co-founder of Theator. "The integration of Theator's Surgical Intelligence platform in Ichilov's operating rooms will not only enable the capture and analysis of every procedure performed, but it will also support the coming shift from a time-based educational model to a competency-based model for surgical residents Hospitals and medical schools worldwide are realizing the importance of adapting a new surgical training regimen, and Ichilov is pioneering this revolution."

"As part of our commitment to harness innovative technology, we're honored to be the first hospital in Israel to implement Theator's Surgical Intelligence platform," said Dr. Guy Lahat, Chief of Surgery of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. "Integrating the latest proven technologies is central to our commitment to providing medical excellence and patient-centered care. Theator's platform will not only enable us to capture and analyze surgical procedures for the first time, but it will also allow us to objectively review and continuously improve our surgical performance, significantly improving patient care."

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center is a 1500-bed world-class governmental academic medical center and one of the most progressive full-service healthcare treatment and research institutions in Israel. The Center serves a population of one million people, including residents from the greater Tel Aviv area and visitors to the metropolis.

"The Theator project is an example of our ongoing efforts to promote innovative solutions that drive medical excellence and enhance patient care," continued Dr. Ahuva Weiss-Meilik, Head of I-Medata AI Center at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

This collaboration comes on the heels of the Israel Ministry of Health's declaration of intent (in Hebrew) to start capturing every procedure performed in the operating room. In addition, the Israeli Medical Association (in Hebrew), among other major global healthcare industry players, are considering shifting from the traditional time-based residency education model to a more objective and metric-oriented training system. Senior surgeons have limited time to provide residents with detailed, structured feedback, and Theator resolves this issue by facilitating intuitive and seamless evaluation and education capabilities as part of its platform.

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center is joining other renowned hospitals across the world, including McGill University and others in implementing Theator's platform.

About Theator

Theator is pioneering the Surgical Intelligence revolution, with an innovative platform built for surgeons by surgeons designed to address the variability and disparity in surgical care. Combining highly sophisticated artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, Theator puts defining intraoperative moments in the hands of surgeons so that they can continuously perfect their surgical craft. Theator is partnering with visionary surgeons, hospitals, professional societies, and research institutions to help create a smarter, more transparent operating room, while empowering surgeons to raise their expertise to the highest possible level. Based in San Mateo, California, the company is paving the path for real-time surgery decision-support, helping to create a stronger healthier world. For more information visit https://theator.io/.

Theator Media Contact

Gavriella Weinreb

Headline Media

[email protected]

+1 914 775 5135

Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center Media Contact

Dr. Gad Levy

Clinical Lead at I-Medata AI Center

[email protected]

SOURCE Theator