thebad.company Partners with WeFunder to Raise $250M Over the Next Decade, Transforming Colorado's Workforce, Manufacturing, and AI Future

DENVER, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- thebad.company, a Colorado-based venture studio, business accelerator, and investment group, is excited to announce a groundbreaking partnership with WeFunder, aimed at raising $250 million over the next 10 years. The funds will be used to solve key challenges facing Colorado, focusing on workforce readiness, reshoring manufacturing, and transforming the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

Building the Workforce of the Future

A core initiative of this partnership is enabling every high school and college student in Colorado to gain real-world work experience. thebad.company is building technology that will connect employers and educational institutions to create real-time curriculum revisions that align with rapidly evolving job market needs.

"At thebad.company, we're reimagining how education and business can collaborate to prepare the workforce of tomorrow," said Orin Wilson, CEO of thebad.company. "By creating direct bridges between schools, employers, and the workforce, we're not just enhancing career readiness — we're transforming it."

Reviving U.S. Manufacturing, Starting with Colorado

In addition to education and workforce development, the partnership will focus on reshoring manufacturing to the U.S., beginning with Colorado. thebad.company will work to build technological infrastructure and networks that empower the state's manufacturing industry.

"This isn't just about solving today's problems; it's about building a better tomorrow," said Brad Kellum, Chief Innovation Officer of thebad.company. "This partnership will position Colorado as a leader in manufacturing innovation and growth."

Transforming the AI Industry with Spectre Labs

A visionary aspect of this partnership is thebad.company's AI Future Lab, known as Spectre Labs, where the company is exploring what the AI landscape will need to look like over the next decade. Spectre Labs metaphorically "time-travels" into the future to build the frameworks necessary for an optimal AI environment. The lab is setting its sights on creating an AI ecosystem that not only pushes the boundaries of innovation but also ensures ethical, sustainable, and efficient AI development.

"Through Spectre Labs, we're looking beyond today's challenges and building the AI frameworks of tomorrow," said Ryan Doelling, COO of thebad.company. "Our goal is to anticipate the needs of an AI-driven world and ensure that we're ready to meet them."

The AI Future Lab will explore breakthrough AI technologies, addressing ethical concerns and laying the groundwork for an AI landscape that enhances productivity, sustainability, and human well-being.

Additional Key Initiatives:

Colorado Investment Coalition – Creating a coalition that gives Colorado investors more direct control over investing in local initiatives. Business Climate Analytics Tools – Providing entrepreneurs and chambers of commerce with analytics to understand business needs and helping them bring new businesses to life. Industry Alliances – Building alliances in key sectors like technology, aerospace, manufacturing, and e-commerce to drive long-term innovation and growth. Housing Affordability & Sustainability – Addressing rising housing costs through technological innovation and sustainable business models. Environmentally Sustainable Business Environment – Promoting environmentally conscious practices through collaboration and technological advancements.

"Our partnership with WeFunder allows us to bring these transformative ideas to life," added Orin Wilson, CEO at thebad.company. "Together, we're creating a vibrant, resilient, and future-ready business landscape for Colorado."

WeFunder's Vision for Innovation

WeFunder, a leading crowdfunding platform, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership and its potential to create lasting change.

"At WeFunder, we aim to empower communities and entrepreneurs to solve pressing challenges," said Justin Renfro, a representative of WeFunder. "This collaboration with thebad.company is perfectly aligned with our mission to support visionary startups that can make a real difference, particularly in areas as critical as AI and workforce development."

Tech and Innovation Leadership in Denver

Thebad.company is already laying the foundation for a tech-forward future by founding the Denver YCombinator Alumni Group through their CEO, Orin Wilson, who is a YCombinator Alum, furthering the company's commitment to fostering local talent and innovation in Colorado.

About thebad.company

Thebad.company is a venture studio, business accelerator, and investment group with a mission to solve the world's toughest problems through the creation of innovative companies. From reshaping industries to advancing AI, thebad.company is committed to generating widespread positive impact.

For more information, visit https://www.thebad.company/.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

