thebad.company Secures $2.3 Million Investment to Launch First of its Kind Hybrid Brand Accelerator

DENVER, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- thebad.company, an innovative new business accelerator for disruptive and impactful ventures, proudly announces the successful acquisition of $2.3 million in funding to launch its pioneering brand accelerator. This milestone will bolster the company's mission to nurture and elevate emerging brands that defy norms and drive positive change across diverse industries.

Under the leadership of Chief Innovation Officer, Brad Kellum and CEO, Orin Wilson, thebad.company is gaining recognition for its unique approach to fostering innovation. Wilson remarked, "This investment represents a crucial advancement in our journey to empower our own startups and other visionary entrepreneurs who are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. Our brand accelerator is crafted to propel promising startups to the forefront of their markets."

COO Ryan Doelling added, "This funding not only endorses our strategy but also highlights our capacity to cultivate groundbreaking ideas that reshape industries with a focus on sustainability. We are eager to witness the impact of these ventures as they grow and innovate."

Unveiling Groundbreaking Ventures:

In Q4 of 2024, thebad.company will introduce its inaugural cohort of portfolio companies, each selected for their potential to revolutionize their respective markets. These companies have been meticulously developed and supported through thebad.company's unique brand accelerator program, which combines strategic guidance, resources, and expertise to foster rapid growth and market readiness.

CEO Orin Wilson shared his enthusiasm, stating, "We are incredibly proud of the progress our portfolio companies have made and are eager to showcase their groundbreaking work. These ventures embody the disruptive spirit and innovative approach that define thebad.company. Their unveiling will signify the start of a new era of impactful entrepreneurship." Thebad.company's impact is already evident, as demonstrated by the early success of its portfolio companies, achieving over 1,000% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

Introducing Hybrid Start-ups:

In line with its innovative ethos, thebad.company is pioneering the concept of "Hybrid Start-ups." These ventures blend traditional startup methodologies with strategic acquisitions, accelerating growth and ensuring financial stability from day one. CEO and YCombinator alum Orin Wilson explains, "Our Hybrid Start-up model is designed to combine the agility and creativity of a startup with the stability and resources of an established entity. This approach allows us to fast-track development and achieve sustainable growth."

Dora Nagy, founder coach and former Google and Softbank exec, explains, "When it comes to business operations, it's best if founders don't try to reinvent the wheel, and instead, take tried-and-tested methods from other successful founders who have already figured this out."

Additionally, thebad.company is expanding its focus on accelerating emerging franchise brands. Through its dedicated division, the company will support these brands in scaling operations, enhancing their market presence, and driving innovation within the franchise sector. Theresa Huszka, a 30-year veteran in the franchising industry, expressed her enthusiasm, "This accelerator represents a new era in franchising. I believe their approach will establish new standards for innovation and best-practices for growth in the industry."

A Vision for Global Impact:

Located in Denver, Colorado, thebad.company is incubating ventures that pioneer bold ideas with profound global implications. "Our vision is to unleash creativity and drive change through unconventional ventures," added Wilson. "With this investment, we are eager to see our portfolio companies thrive and redefine their industries."

This $2.3 million investment sets the stage for thebad.company to expand its influence in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, championing brands that challenge conventions and inspire innovation worldwide.

About thebad.company:

Based in Denver, Colorado, thebad.company is a brand accelerator dedicated to launching disruptive ventures that create positive global impacts. Known for nurturing "bad" companies that innovate across various sectors, thebad.company is committed to empowering visionary entrepreneurs.

