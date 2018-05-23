TheBCBadvantage works with Shark Tank Stars and Products

TheBCBadvantage reviews over 20,000 new products a year to pick a handful that they feel can be the next big thing. What's in it for the product owners whose products they pick…could be lots! TheBCBadvantage has assembled industry leaders in sales, execution and branding to make up their team of arguably the best new product launch professionals in the business. They have over 100 sales representatives with thousands of years of combined experience calling on the country's top retail buyers and not any buyers, the actual buyers that can make the decision of whether your product is getting shelf space or not. That's right, they have built the relationships and use them to create sales for their customers.

The company also offers design, PR and online sales help for their customers. Recently they have been working with shinning stars of the hit show Shark Tank to further their product's reach in select retailers. Likewise, they also send their customers to the show looking for their 15 minutes to pitch their great idea. It's a relationship that TheBCBadavntage loves.

The company prides itself on being direct vendors with QVC, Walmart and Nordstrom among so many others. This gives them the edge when bringing in new products that only have a few models, an area that can be challenging for inventors.

So, if you are looking to take your product to the big leagues, it's probably time to call these guys and see if you make the cut.

