TheBestSchools.org Answers LGBTQ+ Student Questions About College -- Both On-Campus and Online

GEORGETOWN, Ky., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LGBTQ+ students and their allies expect today's college campuses to be more welcoming and inclusive. But what of online college degree programs? And what issues still remain, whether online or on-campus?

Now, TheBestSchools.org provides students with important facts and resources to assist them in making informed choices in higher education:

"We recognize that LGBTQ+ students are at a higher risk of discrimination, marginalization, bullying, and sexual assault," says David A. Tomar, article author. "One of the goals of these resources is to help students find colleges where these risks are mitigated by strong visibility, community, and support. Always, our highest priority is educational excellence. Among other features, we consider inclusivity an important marker of excellence."

Topics covered in the three articles include:

Ranking the dozen leading colleges for LGBTQ+ students, with relevant data from TheBestSchools.org and Campus Pride

Accessing LGBTQ+ resource centers on campus and online

Connecting with support groups both on-campus and online

Accessing college health and counseling services

Championing fair housing rights, with gender considerations

Finding scholarships

"At TheBestSchools.org, we believe that no student should be deprived of the opportunity for the best possible college experience," says Tomar. "We hope these materials can contribute to the defense, protection, and advancement of all LGBTQ+ students."

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — high school, college, postgraduate, online, and on-campus. As an organizational member of both the American Council on Education and the National Association for College Admission Counseling, TheBestSchools.org upholds the highest standards to meet the requirements of more than one million monthly visitors and to help them find the best school for their needs. TheBestSchools.org staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

