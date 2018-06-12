TheBestSchools.org Celebrates the U.S. Armed Forces With Higher Education Resources for Military Personnel and Their Families

HOUSTON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBestSchools.org, a leading online publication for higher education news and information, commemorates the founding of the U.S. Army on June 14, 1775, and celebrates all U.S. Armed Forces on Flag Day with specially prepared resources designed to help military personnel and their families advance their education and career.

The comprehensive collection of online materials to assist service men and women assembles in "Military Education Headquarters":

"'Military Education Headquarters' musters our leading resources into a nexus for military personnel and their families to get the career and education-related information they need," says Dan Edelen, marketing director of TheBestSchools.org. "Helping those who have served our nation find ways to build off their military experience through higher education is one way we can give back and honor their service."

Resources provide detailed information on GI Bill benefits for education, best online colleges for military personnel, information on military academies, transitioning to college, starting a civilian career, and much more. Marine veteran and Senior Special Agent for the U.S. Secret Service Paul A. Buta consulted with the staff of TheBestSchools.org on material offered, noting the importance of using the GI Bill and how to translate one's military knowledge to meet career KSAs. Service men and women can rest assured they will receive guidance from the highest quality information. Best of all, TheBestSchools.org will continue to expand, update, and enhance the offerings in the web-based series.

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — secondary, college & university, postgraduate, online, and on-campus — providing millions of prospective students with the information they need to find the right school for them. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

