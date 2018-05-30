TheBestSchools.org Launches Its Innovative Ranking of the 100 Best Universities in the World Today

HOUSTON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBestSchools.org, a leading online publication for ranking schools and degree programs, announces a completely revised ranking of the 100 Best Universities in the World Today. This updated ranking employs a unique analysis to classify the world's top schools in a way that avoids "gaming the rankings."

"This simply is the best global university ranking of its kind available," says Dan Edelen, marketing director for TheBestSchools.org. "We use a more robust and foolproof ranking method other similar lists lack."

To achieve higher accuracy and eliminate methodological bias, TheBestSchools.org partnered with InfluenceRankings.com to create a more comprehensive set of benchmarks to account for a college or university's overall influence across the globe. This methodology virtually eliminates the gaming of rankings, a practice detailed in Science magazine that resulted in inflated positions of formerly lower-ranked schools in other industry ranking lists.

"Because the staff of TheBestSchools.org focuses on the needs of our readers and visitors, we want to provide the kind of information we would want our own friends and family to consider," says Dan Edelen. "To that purpose, we did an end run around all the gamesmanship in this kind of ranking and delivered a better, more reliable list of the top higher education institutions in the world today."

The latest revision of this ranking covers universities and colleges for the upcoming 2018–19 school year. It supplements TheBestSchools.org U.S. ranking of top online colleges (https://thebestschools.org/rankings/best-online-colleges/) for 2018.

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — secondary, college & university, postgraduate, online, and on-campus — providing millions of prospective students with the information they need to find the right school for them. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

