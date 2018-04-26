TheBestSchools.org Proudly Announces Membership in the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC)

HOUSTON, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBestSchools.org, a leading online publication for ranking schools and degree programs, has been admitted as a member of the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC).

NACAC serves the educational community, both professional college admission counselors and prospective college students. The organization states:

"The National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), founded in 1937, is an organization of nearly 16,000 professionals from around the world dedicated to serving students as they make choices about pursuing postsecondary education. NACAC is committed to maintaining high standards that foster ethical and social responsibility among those involved in the transition process.…"

"The staff of TheBestSchools.org is delighted with our organization's selection for membership in NACAC, since we share in the goal to provide the best possible information to students seeking direction for their higher education needs," says Dan Edelen, marketing director for TheBestSchools.org. "Our staff's dedication to stringent standards for our college rankings, degree information, and college prep advice aligns with the ideas of NACAC, as does our emphasis on a professional yet personal connection with students and educators. Our membership in a prestigious organization such as NACAC reflects our commitment to everyone who seeks our assistance with the college and university decision process."

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — secondary, college & university, postgraduate, online and on-campus — providing millions of prospective students with the information they need to find the right school for them. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

