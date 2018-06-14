TheBestSchools.org Solves Student Need for Centralized Source for Top Admissions Testing Services and Resources

HOUSTON, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBestSchools.org, a leading online publication for higher education news and information, has published a comprehensive source for the best services and resources available for students preparing for the ACT, SAT, GRE, GMAT, or LSAT admissions tests.

Your Test Prep Source: ACT, SAT, GRE, GMAT & LSAT

TheBestSchools.org offers a centralized source for ACT, SAT, GRE, GMAT, and LSAT test prep services and resources

https://thebestschools.org/resources/act-sat-gre-gmat-lsat-test-prep/

The no-cost website serves as a single destination point for those looking to improve their test scores through the top testing books, web-based programs, apps, tutors, and mentoring services of all kinds—self-guided, online, or in-person.

"By compiling this information into one location on the web, students can spend the time they'd otherwise use researching study helps and instead start doing sooner what matters most: preparing for the tests," says Dan Edelen, marketing director for TheBestSchools.org. "Tests are stressful enough on their own. We present the best test prep materials and services to students so they can get the help they need without the search for help becoming its own stressor."

From high schoolers to college grads considering graduate school to potential future business professionals and attorneys, students of all kinds will find the information they need. Details on the five tests covered include exam formats and scoring, service and material costs, study book links, and prep course availability, teaching style, and duration. With the breadth of material covered, and at all price points, even those students with a broad set of expectations will find satisfying solutions.

TheBestSchools.org is a leader in school rankings — secondary, college & university, postgraduate, online, and on-campus — providing millions of prospective students with the information they need to find the right school for them. TheBestSchools.org is an educational website whose staff and advisory board believe learning transforms lives for the better and should be a lifelong pursuit.

Contact:

Dan Edelen

Marketing Director

TheBestSchools.org

197120@email4pr.com

(513) 601-8202

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thebestschoolsorg-solves-student-need-for-centralized-source-for-top-admissions-testing-services-and-resources-300666005.html

SOURCE TheBestSchools.org

Related Links

https://thebestschools.org

