TheBrainDriver, LLC to Participate in the 75th Annual NATA Clinical Symposia and Expo

In collaboration with Alan R. Needle, Ph.D, for a hands-on Learning Lab to share tDCS with athletic trainers.

CHICAGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TheBrainDriver is excited to announce its upcoming appearance at the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA) 2024 on Friday, June 28 at the Morial Convention Center (MCC) in New Orleans, LA. This event provides NATA members and athletic training professionals with cutting-edge products, services, and techniques.

TheBrainDriver Athlete

TheBrainDriver will participate in a hands-on Learning Lab: "Current Trends in Addressing Neuroplasticity After Injury: Implementing Brain Stimulation To Enhance Rehabilitation". The lab provides athletes with the expertise to use Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) devices such as TheBrainDriver for injury recovery and performance enhancement. TheBrainDriver welcomes attendees to witness the power of tDCS in action at the Learning Lab in MCC, Room 295 from 9-11 a.m. The team will support the work of Alan R. Needle, Ph.D, ATC, CSCS, Director of the Injury Laboratory and Associate Professor at Appalachian State University.

"We are thrilled to share the power of TheBrainDriver device with every attendee participating in the learning lab. Our team is dedicated to sharing the groundbreaking technology of tDCS stimulation with athletic trainers," said Alex Heredia, Founder of TheBrainDriver.

NATA 2024 includes interactive lectures and forums that encourage participants to engage with athletic trainer professionals, with each program designed to elevate athletic trainers' methods and provide top care for their patients.

About TheBrainDriver, LLC.

TheBrainDriver is a professional Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) system for peak performance enthusiasts interested in the power of neuroplasticity. tDCS stimulates and charges neurons in the brain with a safe, ultra-low electrical current, potentially improving mood, sleep quality, and cognitive ability. With thousands of published scientific studies supporting this technique, TheBrainDriver is a trusted tool for athletes, creatives, and more. For more information, visit thebraindriver.com .

About NATA: National Athletic Trainers' Association – Health Care for Life & Sport

Athletic trainers are healthcare professionals who specialize in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of injuries and sport-related illnesses. They prevent and treat chronic musculoskeletal injuries from sports, physical and occupational activity, and provide immediate care for acute injuries. Athletic trainers offer a continuum of care that is unparalleled in health care. The National Athletic Trainers' Association represents and supports 40,000 members of the athletic training profession. Visit nata.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Alex Heredia

Founder

+1-312-685-1147

[email protected]

https://thebraindriver.com

SOURCE TheBrainDriver