TheChefClub Launches Michelin-Star Chef Approved Pro-Grade Powder Steel Kitchen Knives with Modern Design

HONG KONG, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheChefClub is the first affordable design focused all-round kitchen knife with excellent cutting edge, modern and intuitive design that aims to elevate and inspire modern cooking.

Pre-order is now available on Kickstarter starting $59.

TheChefClub chef knife-black ThechefClub chef knife Chrome finish

"With most knives, you have to compromise either on blade quality, low durability, or generic design. On the other hand, some of the knives that have high-end blades are expensive and require specific care," says Elliot Cao, founder of TheChefClub, "We created TheChefClub to address these challenges, with technology and design."

Sharp and durable, examined & approved by professionals.

TheChefClub Edition knives hold the razor-sharp edge longer, outperforming high-end knives sold above $150, thanks to the specially engineered Matrix powder steel blades.

"I was very impressed with the balance, quality and sharpness of these knives. Usually I have to buy a very high end and expensive Japanese knife to find this type of quality. I have been using the paring knife for over a month, and it is still incredibly sharp. I would definitely recommend for all types of kitchen/home use." Richie Lopez, Chief chef of LAPA, LA

"I like the sleek shape, smart and cool. It cuts very well, more than enough for most home chefs. It's easy to clean, a great plus for home and restaurant." Takagi Kazuo, Two-Michelin-starred since 2010

"TheChefClub knives are balanced in the hand and outstandingly sharp, allowing us to make the perfect cut, every time." Whitney Lofts, Head of culinary studio, SideChef

Form to perform and inspire

TheChefClub knives are made light, intuitive and easy to use. The ergonomic handle is comfortable and easy to use. The minimalistic, all-metal design creates a fluid, smooth contour that blends seamlessly in a modern kitchen, adding creativity, joy and precision in your kitchen.

A modern installation in your kitchen

Our patented, cylindrical glass knife block is designed for clean, safe, convenient, and stylish knife storage. It is dishwasher-safe, odourless, stainless, and anti-fungal.

Fitting up to 8 TheChefClub knives, it's the perfect match for minimalistic knives and adds a decorative and functional element to a modern kitchen.

The set includes paring, utility, chef, Santoku, boning, bread knives, and a glass knife block. Orders will start shipping from Jan. 2020.

Visit Press kit for more information.

Media contact:

Elliot Cao

223086@email4pr.com

+862133562911

SOURCE TheChefClub