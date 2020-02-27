TheCustomer Announces The CxO Report: The Road to Customerization - 'C-Level Leaders on the New Customer Landscape'

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheCustomer, the only publication covering the customer engagement world in its entirety, today released The CxO Report: "The Road to Customerization," an instructive overview of how stakeholders – the companies and the individual leaders within them – are navigating the new customer landscape. In this first edition, readers hear from C-level executives on topics ranging from data and privacy to personalization and trust with commentary and advice from people who have first-hand experience designing and building the pathways to align with their customers' demands.

The customer revolution snuck up on many organizations. Enormous amounts of change are now upon them, led by digital transformation that has ultimately led to the customerization of virtually the entire global economy. The CxO Report answers that confusion with clear, candid and direct guidance from experienced and notable leaders.

In the first in a series of CxO Reports, TheCustomer brought together brand leaders, technology providers and service providers to deliver candid views and guidance on what it takes to find, engage, retain and delight customers now.

Mike Giambattista, CEO and Publisher of TheCustomer, said, "The legislative environment is being upended. The technological advancements are outpacing brands' abilities to leverage them. And maybe, most importantly, consumers' expectations – their demands – are completely re-weighting and re-writing the rules of engagement."

This edition of the CxO Report delivers guidance from a variety of notable business leaders, including:

James McDermott , CEO at Lytics, on Data & Privacy

, CEO at Lytics, on Data & Privacy Bernice Grossman , CEO at DMRS Group, on Data Architecture

, CEO at DMRS Group, on Data Architecture Jeremy Swift , CEO at Cordial, on Customer Data Technology

, CEO at Cordial, on Customer Data Technology David Eldridge , CEO at 3Radical, on Customer Engagement

, CEO at 3Radical, on Customer Engagement Ryan Deutsch , Chief Brand Advocate at Persado, on Personalization

, Chief at Persado, on Personalization Kevin Akeroyd , CEO at Cision, on Trust, and

, CEO at Cision, on Trust, and Tim Suther , Senior VP Data & Insights at Change Healthcare, on Transparency

According to Michael Fisher, board member at TheCustomer and co-editor of the report, "We began by asking a series of questions to executives whom we felt would be candid about what they see and how they are dealing with these challenges. In fact, it is their candor that gives this report the weight and utility that we feel the marketplace needs right now."

TheCustomer covers all of the disciplines within the customer engagement ecosystem, exploring the latest research, technologies and personalities driving the customer revolution.

