TheDailyGrudge.Com Lets You Blow Off Steam… And Turn Your Day Around With Adorable Pet Pictures!

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For Americans looking to anonymously blow off steam – without the hassles of hostile backlash from haters and other trolls – comes www.thedailygrudge.com – a new website designed exclusively for the fed-up, pissed-off or good old-fashioned angry. Better still, visitors to the site – which went live this morning – can turn their day around by checking out adorable pet photos and memes, posted by their loving owners, to help enhance their moods!

Whether posting memes featuring their favorite images – household pets or other images that underscore their feelings – or just plain words, visitors to TheDailyGrudge can express whatever is on their or their pets' minds, get it off their chests and go about their days without the repercussions from opinionated former classmates, judgmental relatives or rule-oriented human resources representatives.

The site is the brainchild of New Yorker, Christopher Gordon, who's also credited with PigeonHitSquad.com , an interactive game that allows users to place actual photographs of real people onto the bodies of animated, hapless pedestrians while city pigeons take aim at them with their poop. Both sites are inspired by today's polarizing social climate and consumer demand.

"Everywhere I go, people tell me they bite their tongues to avoid arguments with others," explains Gordon. "TheDailyGrudge.com helps allay those fears as your views and posts are anonymous and therefore free of troll-like backlash."

The site is intended for amusement and a fun outlet for frustration. Editors manning the site will remove coarse language, incendiary dialog, threats or offensive posts that are culturally insensitive to any specific social group.

