theEMPLOYEEapp by APPrise Mobile Launches Enhanced Analytics Platform

Through the enhanced analytics, those responsible for communicating with a company's workforce will be better able to evaluate the success of the content they distribute while measuring how well employees are engaging with it. Examples include how much time employees spend on specific content like videos, if they are reading entire newsletters or just certain stories contained in them and what information is most often accessed via mobile versus other distribution channels.

"Mobile technology has changed the way individuals consume content and theEMPLOYEEapp's enhanced analytics platform allows communicators to better understand whether the content they are creating is important to and resonates with their employees," said Jeff Corbin, CEO of APPrise Mobile. "In addition, it allows them to evaluate the effectiveness of their work, decide whether resources should be allocated differently and make decisions that truly optimize engagement and ultimately business success."

Examples of how theEMPLOYEEapp analytics platform will help communications and HR professionals in their work include the ability to:

Evaluate what content is viewed the most and for how long – stop generating that which is ignored

Determine the frequency and quality of content being created – understand the correlation between communications and business success

Know that information is actually being received by the front-line – stop relying on cascading systems of communications

Corbin concluded, "We appreciate the involvement of many clients of theEMPLOYEEapp who participated in focus-group conversations and shared their input on the data points and other information that will allow them to best evaluate their work. At APPrise Mobile, we do not develop in a vacuum; we rely heavily on feedback from the professionals using our technology to ensure that our solution is not only a practical one, but one that addresses their real challenges and hopefully helps them to be more successful."

About APPrise Mobile

APPrise Mobile is the developer of theEMPLOYEEapp®, an internal communications and employee engagement mobile platform that allows companies of any size to have their own branded app for Apple and Android devices (as well as a web app). It securely integrates with a company's employee database and allows for the aggregation and distribution of content, workplace tools as well as the instantaneous push of messages, directly to an employee's mobile device.

