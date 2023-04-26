theEMPLOYEEapp Launches Microlearning Platform to Support Ongoing Training and Development for Frontline Employees

Employers Can Offer Short, Easily Accessible Learning Modules Via Mobile App, Intranet, or Text Message

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp , a leader in mobile communications applications for corporate communicators and HR leaders, has launched a new Microlearning Platform . The addition of the Microlearning Platform underscores theEMPLOYEEapp's commitment to innovating modern, convenient ways for communicators to reach employees wherever they are with vital information to help them succeed at their jobs.

Microlearning is an educational strategy that breaks down concepts into short (three to five minute) segments. Studies show that companies that invest in training and development programs see a 24 percent higher profit margin, and 70 percent of employees say that training and development programs influence their decision to stay with a company. However, in-house production of these materials can be costly and time-consuming.

"Microlearning is a great way for employers to share bite-sized information and training with all employees," said Clare Epstein, GM at theEMPLOYEEapp. "Today's frontline workers want more learning and development resources from their employers. theEMPLOYEEapp is making it easier and more affordable to educate and engage deskless employees and provide refresher training on important topics."

Current customers of theEMPLOYEEapp can easily add the Microlearning Platform to their existing mobile app. theEMPLOYEEapp's Microlearning Platform offers:

A custom calendar of short videos on over 200 topics that matter to today's businesses, such as safety protocols and workplace harassment

Flexible, always-on access that meets the needs of both office and frontline employees

Audience segmentation allows communicators to serve microlearning content to specific employee groups based on job description

Analytics on most popular viewed microlearning content, including length of time spent on each microlearning video.

About theEMPLOYEEapp

theEMPLOYEEapp is a customized mobile application created to help corporate communicators and HR leaders connect to their frontline and office workers. A winner of the 2022 Marcom Award for Best Mobile App for Business, theEMPLOYEEapp's mobile solution enables organizations to achieve their employee engagement objectives, reduce employee turnover, and create a more inclusive culture for all workers, including the estimated 2.7 billion frontline workers worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

