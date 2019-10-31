theEMPLOYEEapp Launches Videocast Series for Internal Communications - Internal Comms TV (ICTV)

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp by APPrise Mobile, the technology platform for internal communications and employee engagement, announced the release of Internal Comms TV (ICTV), a new videocast series tackling hard-hitting topics in the internal communications industry.

Internal Comms TV is a bi-monthly combination of short, animated videos and live interviews addressing topics such as the importance of leadership communication as it pertains to employee retention and how to better handle communicating open enrollment. ICTV offers internal communications professionals best practices and practical tips to support the critical role they have in their organizations.

ICTV episodes will be available through theEMPLOYEEapp website and social media channels. The latest episode features employee engagement expert Jill Christensen sharing her proven strategies for driving employee engagement. Click here to watch all episodes of Internal Comms TV.

Jeff Corbin, CEO and founder of theEMPLOYEEapp said, "Working with so many employee communications professionals at theEMPLOYEEapp, we are in touch with the many important issues they face in their work on a daily basis. As can be seen by the way our clients are taking advantage of theEMPLOYEEapp, video content is such a powerful way for organizations to communicate their key messages. ICTV is our way of sharing what we are learning and distributing it in the same way that our clients are doing to better communicate, get information to, and engage with their employees."

About APPrise Mobile

APPrise Mobile is the developer of theEMPLOYEEapp®, a mobile communications and engagement platform for internal and external audiences. It allows small, medium, and enterprise organizations to have their own app for Apple and Android devices (as well as a web app) that security integrates with a company's Active Directory, employee database, HRIS and single-sign-on (SSO) systems. Through a consumer-friendly interface, theEMPLOYEEapp allows for the aggregation and distribution of content, workplace tools and functions, as well as the instantaneous push of messages and information directly to an individual's mobile device. For more information about theEMPLOYEEapp, visit https://www.theemployeeapp.com/ .

