theEMPLOYEEapp Releases Mobile App Version 10

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- theEMPLOYEEapp by APPrise Mobile, the technology platform for internal communications and employee engagement, today announced the release of the latest version of its mobile application, Version 10. The new version provides employees with an enhanced user experience as well as new features including analytics highlighting content most relevant to employees and more prominent calendaring and directory functionality.

"Version 10 of theEMPLOYEEapp continues the commitment we have made to our clients to be able to offer their employees the best experience when it comes to communicating, getting information to and engaging with them, especially those who are 'deskless' in that they don't use computers as part of their daily work and don't have company provided email addresses or access to intranets," said Jeff Corbin, CEO and founder of theEMPLOYEEapp.

Version 10 updates include:

Redesigned interface that modernizes and improves employee user experience

Analytics driven carousel showcasing most relevant and important content

Direct messaging/SMS via directory function

Enhanced security options including biometrics (touch/face ID)

Enhanced login and user authentication flow

Improved social sharing functionality for employee and brand advocacy

Corbin continued, "Analytics continues to be a key driver for companies using theEMPLOYEEapp. With many of our clients in industries like healthcare and hospitals, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality, understanding how individuals consume content is critical to helping communications and HR professionals be most effective and efficient in their work. Version 10 not only enhances and modernizes the employee's mobile experience but also revolutionizes the use of analytics for these professionals and ensures that content most important to their employees is front of mind and easy to access."

About APPrise Mobile

APPrise Mobile is the developer of theEMPLOYEEapp®, a mobile communications and engagement platform for internal and external audiences. It allows small, medium and enterprise organizations to have their own app for Apple and Android devices (as well as a web app) that securely integrates with a company's Active Directory, employee database, HRIS and single-sign-on (SSO) systems. Through a consumer friendly interface, theEMPLOYEEapp allows for the aggregation and distribution of content, workplace tools and functions as well as the instantaneous push of messages and information, directly to an individual's mobile device. For more information about theEMPLOYEEapp, visit https://www.theEMPLOYEEapp.com.

