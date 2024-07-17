the*gamehers and Thunderpick Extend Partnership into 2025

Leading esports brand kick off a year of empowering women gamers, exclusive content, and tournaments

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- the*gamehers, the women-focused community gaming platform, and Thunderpick, the leading online esports betting platform and host of Thunderpick World Championship today announced the continuation of their partnership into 2025. The collaboration aims to empower the gaming community, specifically focusing on women and femme-led esports organizations and players, through an immersive 12-month campaign.

The campaign will feature a content series highlighting women in gaming through brand features, ambassador Twitch streams, exclusive ambassador content, and a biannual tournament that includes behind-the-scenes footage from the ambassador team. Thunderpick and the*gamehers recently hosted the successful femme-focused CS2 Wildcard Tournament in May of this year in Atlanta. More exciting details will be unveiled as the partnership develops.

"This partnership is the perfect way to promote women's empowerment in esports and the overall gaming community, and we are excited to have the opportunity to partner with a company that has similar goals for women's inclusion in gaming," said Allie Young, President of the*gamehers.

"Thunderpick is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the esports community," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "Our extended partnership with the*gamehers underscores our dedication to empowering women gamers and supporting femme-led esports organizations. We believe that in collaboration with the*gamehers we can not only better highlight the incredible talent of women in gaming but also inspire the next generation of gamers to pursue their passions without boundaries."

About Thunderpick:

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests to provide an electrifying value to the players.

About the*gamehers:

the*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.

