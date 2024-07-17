the*gamehers Broaden Ambassador Opportunities into 2025

the*gamehers continues to make a positive impact in the gaming community with new partnerships providing opportunities for micro influencers.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- the*gamehers, a pioneering organization advocating for women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals, is excited to announce the expansion of its Ambassador Program into 2025. Launched last year, the program has been instrumental in promoting and supporting underrepresented gamers, providing them with platforms to advocate for a more inclusive gaming community.

Since its inception, the*gamehers ambassadors have had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned brands through various event activations, exclusive content features, and gaming tournaments. Notable brands that have partnered with the*gamehers ambassadors include Walmart, Zenni Optical, TechniSport, and Thunderpick. These collaborations have significantly enhanced the visibility and influence of female and femme-identifying ambassadors within the gaming industry.

In 2024, the*gamehers continued to create valuable opportunities for its ambassadors by extending brand collaborations. Looking ahead to 2025, the*gamehers and Thunderpick continue to extend their successful partnership with an immersive 12-month campaign aimed at empowering the gamer community, with a particular focus on women. This campaign will feature a compelling content series highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in gaming.

The partnership between the*gamehers and Thunderpick offers femme-identifying gamers unique opportunities to develop their careers, including exclusive event attendance, content features, and stream hosting sponsored by one of the industry's leading brands. Additionally, ambassadors will benefit from travel opportunities and access to exclusive merchandise.

Allie Young, President of the*gamehers, emphasized, "At the*gamehers, we are always striving to support women and femme-identifying gamers with exciting collaboration opportunities. This partnership with Thunderpick allows us to extend our reach and provide even more avenues for our ambassadors to shine and make an impact in the gaming world."

Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick, added, "Thunderpick is committed to fostering diversity and inclusion within the esports community. Our extended partnership with the*gamehers underscores our dedication to empowering women gamers and supporting femme-led esports organizations. We believe that in collaboration with the*gamehers, we can not only better highlight the incredible talent of women in gaming but also inspire the next generation of gamers to pursue their passions without boundaries."

About the*gamehers

the*gamehers is a global community dedicated to supporting and empowering women and femme-identifying gamers and industry professionals. Through events, workshops, and online platforms, the*gamehers aims to create a more inclusive and diverse gaming industry.

