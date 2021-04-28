TheGilroyGarlicFestival Association Announces 2021 Garlic Festival Details

GILROY, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association announces the details for its 2021 legacy events. There will be a variety of events (socially distanced, virtual, and more) that showcase the distinctive food from Gourmet Alley at a series of drive-thru events at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, a Farm-to-Table dinner at Fortino's Winery, and a Golf Tournament at Gilroy Golf Course.

"We have all been confronted with so many changes due to COVID-19. There is a great community desire to see the Festival come back. Together, we can work to reimagine a Gilroy Garlic Festival that will promote and honor everything that makes Gilroy truly the Garlic Capital of the World,"

said Tom Cline, current President of the Association.

"The Gilroy Garlic Festival seeks to be more than one signature event. We will continue to work to connect our community with various smaller events, educational activities, and giving opportunities throughout the year. Our historic mission to strengthen the bonds within our community is an ongoing commitment."

This year's Festival will include:

1. Enjoy Your Favorite Bites at a Reimagined Gourmet Alley

Drive-thru Gourmet Alley will be held on the weekends of July 23rd, 24th and 25th, and July 30th, 31st, and August 1st, at Gilroy Presbyterian Church, located at 6000 Miller Ave., Gilroy, CA 95020. Menu and drive-thru times to be announced shortly.

The Festival is working closely with the Santa Clara County Health Department to get approval for the Gourmet Alley Drive-Thru. Currently, the health department is still not reviewing and/or approving permits for temporary events. It is hoped that by July, the health department will allow the Festival to offer this activity to the public.

2. The Gilroy Garlic Festival will bring the freshness of fields, orchards, and artisanal foods directly to your table, as well as local wines.

Savor a Farm-to-Table dinner at Fortino's Winery (located at 4525 Hecker Pass Highway) the evening of Saturday, July 24th. Stay tuned for chef and menu details.

3. Make a Hole-In-One at the Garlic Festival Golf Tournament

Golf for a cause at the Garlic Festival Golf Classic, which will be held Friday, July 30th at Gilroy Golf Course, located at 9402, 2695 Hecker Pass Road. Details to be announced in May.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that has distributed more than $12 million to the community through its annual, family-friendly celebration of the famous bulb since 1979. Local non-profits participating in the festival have raised millions more. The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association aims to be a chain that links together residents, businesses, nonprofits, faith groups, schools, and other local institutions in a collaborative and supportive expression of "community."

SOURCE The Gilroy Garlic Festival Association