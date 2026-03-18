TheGuarantors Announce Growth Investment from Warburg Pincus

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TheGuarantors, the leader in residential lease guarantee solutions and AI-powered underwriting for the rental housing market, today announced a majority investment from Warburg Pincus, the pioneer of global growth investing. The investment will allow the company to scale, broaden access to housing for millions of renters, and continue building a market‑leading platform with long‑term impact across the U.S. rental ecosystem.

TheGuarantors will continue to operate under its existing leadership team and is excited to partner with Warburg Pincus on its next chapter as it looks to further accelerate platform expansion, advance data and AI capabilities, and deepen partnerships with property owners and managers nationwide.

TheGuarantors has pioneered lease guarantee solutions that enable renters to qualify for homes while protecting property owners against default risk. Today, the platform supports a footprint of over 3.5 million rental units across many of the largest institutional property management companies in the United States and has protected more than $6 billion in lease value. The company's products are supported by a panel of premier carriers and reinsurers, enabling scalable and resilient insurance capacity. Through its proprietary automated underwriting engine, TheGuarantors leverages advanced machine learning, cash-flow analytics, and alternative data to render real-time risk decisions in under 10 seconds, delivering scalable coverage infrastructure embedded directly into leasing workflows.

The investment comes at a time of growing complexity across the multifamily housing sector. Renters are facing heightened financial pressure driven by affordability constraints, elevated costs of living, and tighter income and credit conditions, making qualification increasingly difficult despite strong demand for rental housing, with over 20% of renter households not qualifying on the first attempt. At the same time, property owners and operators are navigating rising operating expenses, insurance costs, and capital market headwinds that are placing pressure on net operating income. In this environment, solutions that expand renter accessibility while protecting asset performance and cash flow have become increasingly critical infrastructure for the industry.

Julien Bonneville, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of TheGuarantors, said:

"This investment represents a defining moment for TheGuarantors. From day one, our vision has been to build the risk infrastructure layer for residential renting, removing friction from the leasing process while expanding access for millions of renters, empowering them to qualify for the home they want. Warburg Pincus brings deep experience scaling fintech and insurance platforms globally. With their partnership, we will accelerate innovation in AI underwriting, expand our platform capabilities, and continue delivering best-in-class outcomes for both renters and property managers and owners."

Jeff Stein, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Financial Services at Warburg Pincus, said:

"TheGuarantors has built the category-defining platform in residential lease guarantees. The company's combination of proprietary data, AI-driven underwriting, and deep integrations with leading property managers creates a powerful value proposition for both tenants and landlords. We see substantial opportunity to scale the platform further as institutional ownership of rental housing grows and demand rises for smarter, technology-enabled risk solutions. We are excited to partner with Julien, Leo, and the entire management team as they accelerate growth and expand the company's impact across the U.S. rental ecosystem."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Evercore acted as financial advisor to TheGuarantors. Cooley LLP acted as legal advisor to TheGuarantors. Howden Capital Markets & Advisory LLC served as financial advisor to Warburg Pincus. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as legal advisor to Warburg Pincus. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as financing counsel to Warburg Pincus. Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as insurance counsel to Warburg Pincus.

About TheGuarantors

TheGuarantors is the leading residential lease guarantee platform, helping renters qualify for homes while protecting property owners against financial risk. Through proprietary AI underwriting, insurance-backed coverage solutions, and deep integrations with property management systems, TheGuarantors enables faster leasing, higher approval rates, and reduced bad debt exposure. The platform supports approximately 3.5 million units across the nation's largest institutional property managers and has protected more than $6 billion in lease value nationwide.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is the pioneer of global growth investing. A private partnership since 1966, the firm has the flexibility and experience to focus on helping investors and management teams achieve enduring success across market cycles. Over the past five decades, Warburg Pincus has been a leader in investing in financial services companies, deploying nearly $27 billion in over 160 companies across market cycles and remains highly active in today's dynamic environment. The firm is an active investor in insurance and fintech, with past and current investments including Arch Capital, Avalara, Avaloq, Clearwater, Fetch Pet Insurance, Foundation Risk Partners, IntraFi, K2 Insurance Services, Keystone Agency Partners, McGill & Partners, ParetoHealth, and RenaissanceRe, amongst others.

Today, the firm has more than $100 billion in assets under management, and more than 215 companies in its active portfolio, diversified across stages, sectors, and geographies. Warburg Pincus has invested in more than 1,100 companies across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. The firm is headquartered in New York with more than 15 offices globally. For more information, please visit www.warburgpincus.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact

Sarah Bloom, Director, Communications, Warburg Pincus

[email protected]

SOURCE TheGuarantors