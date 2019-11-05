TheGuarantors Hires Chief Strategy Officer to Fuel Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TheGuarantors, a fintech company headquartered in New York, recently announced the hiring of Hans Nordby as Chief Strategy Officer. He joins CEO and Founder Julien Bonneville and a growing team of 60+ employees in their mission to bring landlords and tenants closer together by efficiently solving for risk in leasing. TheGuarantors' product suite includes an evolving mix of insurtech, data and risk solutions that make it easier and less expensive for tenants (both residential and commercial) to qualify and secure their space, while giving landlords peace of mind.

Nordby's track record and experience are a natural fit for TheGuarantors. Nordby has 20+ years of delivering innovative risk solutions for the real estate ecosystem, and has earned a reputation as a trusted adviser and industry expert. As a Managing Director at CoStar, he led the Portfolio Strategy division and oversaw the development of customized data and research offerings for REITs, advisors, holding companies and other real estate investment funds. Mr. Nordby also directed CoStar's advisory practice to help lenders and investors on strategy, capital raises, and acquisitions.

Now, as Chief Strategy Officer of TheGuarantors, Nordby will continue to drive innovation as the company expands its offerings to match its growing geographic footprint. "I'm excited by the strength of the team, the ideas, the energy and opportunity to grow," said Nordby, "TheGuarantors has a unique mix of risk, tech and real estate expertise that sets it apart from other players in the space." According to Bonneville, the injection of new leadership couldn't have come at a better time: "landlords, brokers, tenant groups, and others are increasingly looking to us to develop better solutions to old industry problems," said Bonneville, "Hans has the experience, relationships and leadership to do precisely that."

To close out 2019, TheGuarantors has been laser focused on growth and expansion. This year, TheGuarantors were selected as an InsurTech 100 company by Fintech Global and received first place in the CRETech awards Information and Intelligence Finance category. With Nordby's experience and expertise in developing, evaluating, and executing commercial real estate investment and risk management strategies, TheGuarantors plans to further solidify themselves as a trusted risk experts, problem-solvers, and innovators, for the real estate ecosystem.

